CBSE Board Exam: 10th-12th examinations to be held from July 1 to 15

By- Vikash Kumar
Lockdown has been declared in the country due to corona infection. This lockdown will run till 17 May. Meanwhile, Human Resource Development Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has informed through a tweet that the remaining examinations of the board will be held in July.

Nishank said that for a long time, the date of remaining examinations of CBSE 10th and 12th was awaited, today the date of these examinations has been fixed between 1.07.2020 to 15.07.2020.

Please tell that CBSE said that if they are given ten days, then they can start the evaluation work by completing the remaining examinations. Now, after these dates are announced, it is believed that CBSE will also declare the result in August.

Simultaneously, CBSE had also made it clear that the remaining examinations of the 10th board will be held only in the North-Eastern district of Delhi. The remaining CBSE will conduct 29 main subjects exams in class 12th.

CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi had clarified that CBSE Board would not take the Class X examination anywhere except in North East Delhi. Sachiv had said that as of now, only 1-2 examinations are left in the 10th board examination. For this, we will do the internal assessment of the already taken exam, in which we will give the result from the average and other formulas for the remaining exam.

CBSE Secretary said that at present no fresh examination is necessary for class 10th. These remaining examinations will be held only in the North-East district of Delhi because a large number of main exams of children were missed there due to the communal violence. At the same time, let us tell you about the 12th that CBSE will take the exam of only 29 main subjects, see below which are those topics.

When will the results of board examinations come

Anurag Tripathi said that we are requesting the central government to allow us to evaluate the copy of the board exam, following the rules of social distancing. More than 70 percent has to be evaluated. Now it takes 1.5 months to complete it.

Vikash Kumar
CBSE Board Exam: 10th-12th examinations to be held from July 1 to 15

