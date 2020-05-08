CBSE Class 10th And 12th Board Exams Dates Announced, Check Here

- Advertisement -

The CBSE will run board tests for Class 10th and 12th from July 1st to July 15th, the HRD ministry stated.

The exams are delayed due to closure of educational institutions in the nation because of the coronavirus lockdown.



Universities and schools across the nation have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown among the measures to include the COVID-19 epidemic.

Competitive exams have been rescheduled in the aftermath of this coronavirus lockdown.