Castlevania Season 4 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

Castlevania TV series is a video game based series that brings a story about a character named Trevor Belmont who tries to rescue eastern Europe out of Vlad Dracula Tepes where Trevor and his comrades attempt to save humankind. Having a three-season release by now of Castlevania we all are looking for season 4 of Castlevania. So, is it happening?

Since Dracula and his legion of vampires prepare to rid the world of humanity’s stain, Belmont is no longer alone. Belmont along with his misfit comrades race to discover a way to save mankind from the grief-maddened Dracula. He summons an army of demons that overruns the country, causing individuals to live lives of fear and disbelief.

Well, here is all you have to know about Castlevania season 4 and its latest upgrades.

Release Date

It was only this year that Castlevania was declared with a renewal of year 4. So, now looking at the current situation prevailing worldwide we are sure not to get a season 4 this season or early of next year also. It could only be arriving till late the following year.

Cast

The throw of Castlevania year 4 would bring Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont, James Calli’s Yields as Adrian Tepes, Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades, Theo James as Hector, Adetokumboh M’Cormack as Issac, Jamie Murray as Carmila, Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenore, Yasmine Al Massari as Morana and a Lot More.

Plot and Trailer

The trailer for Castlevania year 4 won’t be out soon as it is very likely to release towards another half of next year. The forthcoming season would reveal what happens after Hector’s enslavement, Carmila would take over Wallachia and what happens after that is all awaiting us in year 4.

The upcoming period of Castlevania may show that the loaf of an infinite corridor once again. However, the exact narrative hasn’t been revealed till today but we may get some clue about it beforehand.