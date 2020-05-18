Castlevania Season 4 : Release Date And Other Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Speaking about the very best of this series on Netflix, Castlevania has obtained a rather large fanbase alongside One Punch Man, Attack on Titan, Seven Deadly Sins, and many more with Season 3 of the show being on top.

Castlevania Season 4 confirmed?

With Netflix giving us reverses by canceling a few of their shows, you may surely take a sigh of relief Our Favorite couple of Belnades and Belmont will be there to rock the screen. The question stays WHEN?

The show is in its first development stage, moreover is afflicted by the delay due to Coronavirus Pandemic. Hence there’s been no update as of if we can see Alucard swinging his magical sword or hear stories of Trevor and Sypha.

What Season 4 may bring to us?

Ohh I truly wish I could take a peek at the Infinite Corridor to secure you the best of this news but unfortunately neither I am Saint Germain nor The notorious Count Dracula.

But considering Season 3 here are a few deductions that can be made.

Apart from the fact that Alucard was betrayed by two humans and Hector being a furry friend to the Vampire Sisters, there are additional details which have been a matter to think upon.

We saw Saint Germain looking in a silhouette, a lady, who he had been eager to meet her and be with her. The question arises, Who was the girl who got the Immortal Saint Germain so inquisitive that he moved to the Infinite Corridor and asked Trevor and Sypha to shut the portal.

Season 4 may come up with a new connection, alongside the old ones.

With that said, we saw Dracula and Lisa from the hell but using an upset encounter as of inducing the feeling to come to the Surface. Looked as if they were fine there in each other’s arms. Well, let us see if we can see Count Dracula’s anger coming to the surface and meeting up with Alucard’s anguish. It would be interesting to watch the Father-Son duo against the People.

Trailer

I wish I could summon Sir Mirror with the clap of hands and ask him to tell me when we’d see a glimpse of this new world, due to now exactly like you we are also looking everywhere to find a clue that can release some tension.