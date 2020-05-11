“Castlevania” is back with season 3 and here’s what you need to know about it

- Advertisement -

“Castlevania”, the Netflix original is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful anime television series that is ever made. The American dark horror television series is based on the Japanese video game series of the same name. The story opens with a lady in Wallachia named Lisa who set out to the castle of a mysterious man called Vlad Dracula Tepes to seek assistance about science and medicine from him so that she could help other people.

Soon they fall in love and get married. But years later people confused her for witchcraft and burnt her at stake. To take revenge, the Dracula raises a clan of dead and vampires and declares war against the people of Wallachia.

Inspired by the success of the first two seasons the makers of the series are back again with season 3 on Netflix. The third season of series released on March 5, 2020.

Who are in season 3 of “Castlevania”?-

In season 3 We can see the English voice cast of Alucard by James Callis, Trevor by Ricard Armitage, Sypha by Alejandra Reynoso Agueda, Hector by Theo James, Isaac by Adetokumboh M’cormack and Jiame Murray in the voice of Carmilla. Besides these characters, we have three new characters also such as Lenore voiced by Jessica Brown Findlay, Morana by Yasmine Al Massri and Striga by Ivana Milicevic.

What happens in season 3 of “Castlevania”?-

The absence of Dracula cast a wide shadow on the third season. As the new season begins, we see Alucard who is the son of Dracula living alone in Castlevania after killing his father Dracula in the final battle of the last season, and he has gone crazy. He speaks to dolls who he believes to be Trevor and Sypha and also he doesn’t even remember how long he has been there. Meanwhile, we see Trevor and Sypha travelling around the countryside to find the creatures of the night that remained after the final battle.

Carmilla returns to her homeland, Styria. Forge master Hector is imprisoned by Carmilla and stays in her castle as a prisoner because she has some plans for him. We are also introduced to the sisterhood of vampires that rule over the kingdom, Carmilla, Lenore, Morana and Striga. In the meantime, Isaac tries to get back to Hector to call for revenge for his master’s betrayal.

The third season has all total of 10 episodes in total.