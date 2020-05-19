Home TV Series Carnival row season 2: Cast, release, plot and everything you want to...
Carnival row season 2: Cast, release, plot and everything you want to know!

By- Sakshi Gupta
Season 1 premiered in July 2019 on Prime videos. The announcement of season 2 is not officially made. But we can expect it to air in August 2020. With the trailer releasing in July 2020. The first season was liked by the audience very much, and they are now expecting the release of the new season for it. Hence the wait is going to be soon over for them as the season will give its release soon.

The second run will probably start with this main narrative. The show will focus on how Philo embraces his new identity, the new challenges and how Philo deals with it. The second season has already gone into production! The main stars of the series came up with an announcement video, and we’re very excited to share with us the news. They also teased us about some additions in the cast.

Cast: carnival row season 2

Now talking about the fantastic cast of the season 2 of carnival row, the entry of new characters will be there. The names and the roles by them as The cast consists of Orlando Bloom playing Rycroft Philostrate, and Cara Delevingne plays the role of Vignette Stonemoss.

Other cast members include Simon McBurney, David Gyasi, Andrew Gower, Tamiz Merchant, Karla Crome, Arty Froushan, and Jared Harris. Some of the new characters are also expected to enter, but they will be revealed at the time of its release itself.

Plot: carnival row season 2

Now coming to the plot of season 2, the storyline this time is going to be very amazing. As we know, season one leaves us with the Darkasher Killings and Philo’s origin story. Following what happens in season one of Carnival Row, the concentration camps, and all of it, we expect a war. The fae can fight for liberation against the injustice of Jonah Break spear and Sophie Longerbane.

Other than that, we have the love story going on between Imogen Spurnrose and Agreus Astrayon as they fight everything that stands against them. Only this much plot is being told to us by the makers till now.

Release: carnival row season 2

The season 2 of carnival row is expected to release int he first quarter of the year 2021. There might be a little delay because of the pandemic of coronavirus.

No official trailer has been released yet, but it is expected to be released soon.

