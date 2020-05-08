Home Entertainment Celebrities Captivating Smile: Times When Beyonce Stole The Show With Her Smile
Captivating Smile: Times When Beyonce Stole The Show With Her Smile

By- Rupal Malal
As we all know, Beyonce is known for her songwriting skills, fashion statements, and songs.

Beyonce stole the show with her attractive smile. Beyonce is not only American artists but also a notable singer-songwriter, dancer, record producer, and actor. She gains fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child. It was one of the best selling girl group of all time. So, later Beyonce made her theatrical film debut with Goldmember in the year 2002.

In the year 2003, she recorded her first solo album called Dangerously in Love. The album debuted as number one on the Billboard 200 chart of the US. Also, her album featured on the Billboard Hot 100- one single Crazy in Love and Baby Boy.

When Beyonce Stole The Show

Beyonce has a following of 145 million peoples on Instagram. The latest song by Beyonce introduced with Disney. In the video, the singer smiled away all the negative vibes as she dedicates this song to all the COVID-19 workers. The song’s name is Sing-Along.

So Beyonce’s attractive smile captured in the pictures. She looks stunning in a grey dress, more like a fusion of suit-piece and a u-skirt.

Beyonce In Black Out-fit

With another post on Instagram, Beyonce proved she has a killer smile. The picture is proof of itself. Here, she stunned in an all-black outfit. She covered her face with a cap, and fans could only spot her attractive smile.

Throwback Picture Of Beyonce Renewing Wedding Vows:

Continuing with the post, if you guys remember her 36th birthday date 4 September 2018, it was a throwback picture. The time when she renewed the wedding vows with her husband rapper Jay Z. The photo shows they are still seemingly madly in love with each other. She also wrote the past years are such a blessing for her.

Rupal Malal

