Captain marvel 2: Cast, plot and everything you need to know!

By- Sakshi Gupta
It has been announced that the marvels are searching for the new director of season 2. The first season of captain marvel was amazing and made its place soon in the hearts of their fans. The fans this time are expecting more twists and turns in this new upcoming season. This season is going to be full of surprises for the fans. There might be the chances of the female lead character to take part in the show this time.

Marvel has four release dates set for 2022: February 18, May 6, July 29, and October 7. However, what’s still being decided is whether it will take place before or after her second appearance of the avenger’s endgame. It is the American superhero film based on the American superheroes Carol Danvers. Development of the film began as early as May 2013.

Cast: Captain Marvel 2

Captain Marvel gave its grand premiere in London on February 27, 2019, and was released in the United States on March 8. Talking about the great cast of season 2, the fans are expecting more new characters and great comeback of old lead characters. Some of the characters are listed below:

  • Brie Larsonas Carol Danvers
  • Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury:
  • Ben Mendelssohn as Talos and Keller:
  • Djimon Hounsou as Korath
  • Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser:
  • Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau: …
  • Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva: …
  • Annette Bening as the Supreme Intelligence and Mar-Vell

Plot: Captain Marvel 2

Now talking about the plot for the new upcoming season, the storyline we got to know till now is avey amazing . Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the directors of the first season, are not expected to return. We will see that Danvers will be up to the galaxy, and Avengers are just getting started. The captain marvel will this time display a new young hero with Danvers playing a mentor role.

Release: Captain Marvel 2

Now coming to the release to the new season of captain marvel season 2, then the fans \can expect the release in the year 2022. As of now, the shooting for the same season has been stopped because of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the whole world.

Sakshi Gupta

