Captain Jack Sparrow, as Disney are eyeing an Avengers star to lead the franchise going forward

By- Vikash Kumar
Johnny Depp is not likely to return as Captain Jack Sparrow, as Disney is eyeing an Avengers star to direct the franchise moving forward.

As previously rumored, it is considered that Mouse’s House has been currently focusing on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The studio is looking for a female guide, and the best of their list is Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Jumanji star Karen Gillan.

They have heard the socket remarks rumblings because of the autumn.

They included: “As of now, it is unknown whether the actress has had any formal discussions with the studio, but the studio is certainly interested.”

A woman of color has been considered for the lead.

But with Gillan’s title being thrown into the mix, this would be that a reboot will be centered on Pirates of the Caribbean Disneyland ride character Redd — a feminine swashbuckler.

Meanwhile, Disney is looking to Chernobyl founder Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott, who composed the other Pirates outings, to reboot the franchise.

There is a manager not yet been chosen while Jerry Bruckheimer returns to make.

The budget will be around $100 million, and the film will not be a Disney+ excursion but a release, despite rumors.

While the outlet asserts a Jack Sparrow return for Depp is unlikely, We Got This Covered Disney source claimed earlier this year that some of the studio’s executives are lobbing for its star’s return.

Allegedly, this is in light of”the recent turn of events in Depp’s legal battle [using ex-wife Amber Heard] and the overwhelming support from the general public in his favor.”

However, the outlet asserted that if Depp does return as Sparrow for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, it would only be in a supporting role.

The outlet also asserted that Disney is considering rebooting the franchise with a female lead.

It would certainly make sense to have Captain Jack attribute in some capacity because it would be rather the best to continue the franchise with no star.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Captain Jack Sparrow, as Disney are eyeing an Avengers star to lead the franchise going forward

