“Cable Girls” Season 5: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast, episodes and everything you need to know

A Spanish period drama web television series, “Cable Girls “, successfully presents the hardships that working women faced in 1920s Spain, especially when there were severe restrictions on the rights of Spanish women. It was first premiered on April 28, 2017, on Netflix. In this span of about 3 years, this series has created a huge fan base with its previous four seasons. Now, let’s talk about the fifth and final season of this series.

Release Date “ Cable Girls” Season 5

Netflix announced that there will be no season 6 of “Cable Girls “. Instead, there would be two parts of the final season of this series. The first part of “Cable Girls” season 5 has already hit the screen on February 14, 2020. The second part of season 5 is on its way but the makers have not yet made any announcement regarding the release is around July -August 2020. However, there may be a delay in the release due to the outbreak of COVID -19.

Episodes of “ Cable Girls” Season 5

The first four seasons of the series “Cable Girls” had eight episodes respectively. The run -time of each episode is approximately 42-60 minutes. However, season 5 has two parts, each part consisting of 5 episodes. The first five episodes are already streaming on Netflix. Viewers are waiting for the other and the last five episodes.

The cast of “ Cable girls “season 5

The cast of season 5 (part 2) is likely to include Blanca Suárez as Lidia Aguilar, Yon Gonsalez as Francisco Gomez, Martiño Rivas as Carlos Cifuentes, Nico Romeo as Pablo Santos, Ana Fernández as Carlota, Nadia de Santiago as Maria Suárez,Ana Polvorosa as Sara Milan .

The plot of “ Cable Girls” Season 5

“Cable Girls” focuses on the lives of four women namely Lidia, Carlota, Marga, and Angeles. Their lives get completely changed when they start working for a modern telecommunication company in Madrid. These women develop a close friendship among the ground. Then the story proceeds and shows various incidents in their lives.

The plot of season 5 is set during the period of Spain War (1936-1939). In this season, Lidia gets to know about Angeles’ daughter Sofia, who had enrolled to fight in the Civil war. The group again come together to bring her back after the war.

Stay with us for more such updates.