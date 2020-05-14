Cable girls season 5 part 2: Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update

- Advertisement -

Cable girls is a series that deals with the topic of woman empowerment in Spain in the late 1920s. the story is about a group of four women who works in a telecommunications company in Madrid. It reflects on the difficulties women in 1920s Spain had to face if they went against the stereotypical norms of a male-dominated society. This is a show every girl must watch, to seek some inspiration. The fact that this show is not just about entertainment, makes it more interesting, with a bit of historical touch.

The show has 5 seasons with 2nd half of season 5 yet to be released. As we progress with the series, we get to see how the young women evolve in their life fighting against the hardships they had to face, but no matter what the four girls were always united in one unit. With each other by their side, they received strength in their new workplace. It is expected that the second half of the season may show, how their team falls apart but, returns, much stronger than before. But, the reality will finally strike the life of these young women, as life in Spain was far from getting better for women in the 1920s.

RELEASE DATE

- Advertisement -

The show was released on the 28th of April 2017. Since then the show has been running great. Finally, after some time of wait, the fifth season was premiered on Netflix on the 14th of February 2020. The season was supposed to be of 12 episodes but, the next 6 episodes have not yet arrived. With the outbreak of the pandemic, it seems like the fans have to wait more, as it was expected to arrive in the summer of 2020. There is no official announcement of a specific release date yet.

CAST

Blanca Suarez as Lidia Aguilar; Ana Fernandez as Carlota Rodriguez de Senillosa; Nadia de Santiago as Maria Suarez; Ana Polvorosa as Sara Milan; Yon Gonsalez as Francisco Gomez; Martino Rivas as Carlos Cifuentes and Nico Romero as Pablo Santos (same casts) shall be in the next 6 episodes as well.

For further updates and details, stay connected with us.