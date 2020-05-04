Byjus The Learning App Can Be India’s Second Most Valued Startup

- Advertisement -

Byju’s the Bengaluru-based ed-tech startup has been through numerous rounds of valuations, and this time around, it’s anticipated to increase upwards of $400 million in new capital at a $10 billion, reports suggest. What started as a penchant for simple, yet effective teaching methods by Byju Raveendran, Creator of Byju’s, could now become India’s second most valued startup, if it manages to raise fresh capital.

The startup has witnessed a marked increase in the app downloads and learners due to the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. It had earlier received an investment from Tiger Global and General Atlantic that stood approximately $300 million to $350 million and has been valued at $8 billion. Back in July 2019, Byju’s has been valued at $5.75 billion when it increased $150 million in Qatar Investment Authority and Owl Ventures. If this new round of financing goes, Byju’s will become the 2nd most appreciated startup in India along with budget lodging startup Oyo which is also valued at $10 billion.

Paytm, the financial services company, had raised $1 billion at a $16 billion valuation late last year and currently holds the number one spot. Industry watchers are suggesting that discussions are afoot though nothing has been finalized around the conditions. Both Byju’s and Proses Ventures have been silent about the accounts that appeared in parts of the Indian media. You will find reports that last month Byju’s witnessed a 150% increase in traffic on its program and site while incorporating six million pupils to its stage during the same period.

Byju’s assists school-going kids comprehend difficult subjects by demonstrating them using recognizable items like pizza and cake. Those pursuing undergraduate and graduate-level courses also know on the stage. At the moment, the edtech has over 35 million registered learners, of which approximately 2.4 million are paid, consumers.