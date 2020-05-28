- Advertisement -

Brave New World is an American science fiction dystopian drama series. In July 2015, Syfy announced their intention to develop the series. Many directors and writers approached the production soon after the announcement. Fans are excited about the upcoming television series from their favorite cable channel television network. In this article, I’ll discuss Brave New World release date, cast & everything you need to know.

The series follows a Science fiction Drama genre. The story of the series is an adaptation of the 1932 novel of the same name by Aldous Huxley. David Wiener, Grant Morrison, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Owen Harris, and Brian Taylor are the television series. Universal Content Productions, Amblin Television are the production companies involved in producing the series. Series is mainly focused on entertaining fans in various parts of Unites States,

When Is Brave New World Release Date?

Brave New World will be released on July 15, 2020. This is if the series follows a previous release schedule. The announcement has been officially confirmed from the development. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that there might be a slight delay in the release date of the television series. It’s said that the series’s shooting progress is completed, and development is working on the editing process.

It’s said that the series will be streamed through NBCUniversal Television Distribution. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the television series. However, we’ll keep you updated once the official announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Brave New World?

Cast details of the series are regularly updated from the development. It’s said that the development approached various performance artists in the entertainment industry before starting the shooting progress of the series. We have gathered quite a few information about the cast details of the television series.

Following are the cast included in Brave New World

Alden Ehrenreich as John the Savage,

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenina Crowne,

Demi Moore as Linda,

Harry Lloyd as Bernard Marx,

Hannah John-Kamen as Wilhelmina “Helm” Watson,

Sen Mitsuji as Henry Foster,

Joseph Morgan as CJack60,

Nina Sosanya as Mustafa Mond,

Kylie Bunbury as Frannie,

Kriss Dillon as Passing Alpha,

Nevaeh Augustus as Alpha Girl,

Ed Stoppard as Actor,

Ella Walker as Acrobat,

Charlie Hamblett as Marco Hoover,

Lex King as Anika,

Mark Umbers as Cortez,

Cassie Clare as Gamma Gracie,

Robert Ryan as Savage Frisbee Parent,

Kate Fleetwood as Sheila,

Stuart Walker as KJack11,

Jeanie Hackman as Zoe.