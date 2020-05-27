Bloom Season 2 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

- Advertisement -

Bloom is an Australian web television series which made its debut entry in the entertainment industry on 1 January 2019. The series has successfully completed two seasons with 12 episodes. Based on the positive response from the audience the development renewed the second season of the series soon after the completion of the first season. In this article, I’ll discuss the Bloom Season 2 Cast Details and episode schedule.

The series is directed by John Curran along with Mat King. The series follows a Drama,

Action, Crime, Adventure, Science fiction genre. It was created by Glen Dolman. It was created with a motive to target Australian audience towards the television web series. The second season of the series completed recently. Many might have already watched the television web series. For those who are interested in watching the television web series, we have gathered much information about the second season of the series. Let’s start discussing without further delay.

Who Are The Cast Included In Bloom?

Bryan Brown as Ray Reed,

Jacki Weaver as Gwendolyn “Gwen” Reed,

Phoebe Tonkin as Young Gwen,

Ryan Corr as Young Tommy/Sam,

Daniel Henshall as Dave “Griffo” Griffiths,

John Stanton as Max McKinnon,

Sam Reid as Young Max,

Thomas Fisher as Isaac Langlan,

Genevieve Morris as Rhonda Stokes,

Anne Charleston as Loris Webb,

Terry Norris as Herb Webb,

Jacob Collins-Levy as Young Herb,

Usha Cornish as Farida Korrapati,

Amali Golden as Young Farida,

Nicki Sheils as Tina Griffiths,

Tessa Rose as Vivian North,

Rod Mullinar as Tommy Brydon,

Thomas Ersatz as Shane,

Keith Brockett as Detective Zhen,

James Cerche as Detective Wilkins,

Peter Carroll as Frank Warlie,

Angus McLaren as Young Frank,

Ruth Katerelos as Annie,

Jan Di Pietro as CIB Officer,

Maria Mercedes as Margot,

Jackson Heywood as Young Ray,

Scott Lee as Skeeter,

Jacqueline McKenzie as Anne Carter,

Gary Sweet as Old Donnie,

Bella Heathcote as Young Loris.

Bloom Season 2: Episode Schedule

Season 2 Episode 1:Blip aired on 9 April 2020,

Season 2 Episode 2: Fruit of the Earth aired on 9 April 2020,

Season 2 Episode 3: Hand of God aired on 9 April 2020,

Season 2 Episode 4: Truer Lover aired on 9 April 2020,

Season 2 Episode 5: The Evermore aired on 9 April 2020,

Season 2 Episode 6: The Cult Of Gwendolyn Reed aired on 9 April 2020.

Bloom Season 2: Trailer

Yes, there is a trailer available for Bloom Season 2. Production has launched the trailer on Feb 27, 2020, with an intention to the engaged audience towards the upcoming season. Fans are extremely excited about seeing an update from their favourite television web series.