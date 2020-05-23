Home TV Series Blood and Water Release Date, Cast & All Update
TV Series

Blood and Water Release Date, Cast & All Update

By- Kavin
- Advertisement -

In this article, I’ll discuss the Blood and Water release date, cast and significant updates. It’s one of the recently released television web series in online video streaming platform, Netflix. Blood and Water is a South African Netflix original series produced by Gambit Films. The story of the television series mainly focusses on the human trafficking network from the victims family perspective. The first season of the series gained a positive response from the audience around the globe.

When Is Blood and Water Release Date?

Blood and Water were released recently on May,20,2020. It was streamed through online video streaming platform reaching various regions of different parts of the countries. Its was earlier planned to reach the maximum extent through an online platform. Many might have already watched the television series. These are the information related to streaming details and release date of Blood and Water.

Who Are The Cast Included In Blood and Water?

We have gathered much information about the cast details of Blood and Water from reliable soured. The development has been updating the cast details of the series through social media post and press releases.

Following are the cast included in Blood and Water

  • Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo,
  • Khosi Ngema as Fikile Bhele,
  • Gail Mabalane as Thandeka Khumalo,
  • Thabang Molaba as Karabo Molapo ‘KB’,
  • Dillon Windvogel as Wade Daniels,
  • Arno Greeff as Chris Ackerman,
  • Ryle De Morny as Chad Morgan,
  • Gretel Fincham as Reece Van Rensburg,
  • Getmore Sithole as Julius Khumalo,
  • Odwa Gwanya as Siya Khumalo,
  • Natasha Thahane as Wendy Dlamini,
  • Mekaila Mathys as Tahira Kahn,
  • Sandi Schultz as Nicole Daniels,
  • Cindy Mahlangu as Zama Bolton,
  • Xolile Tshabalala as Nwabisa Bhele,
  • Sello Maake Ka-Ncube as Matla Molapo,
  • Patrick Mofokeng as Brian Bhele,
  • Shamilla Miller as Riley Morgan,
  • Andre Lombaard as Mr. Loots,
  • Laura Bosman as Mrs. Joffe,
  • Chanelle van Wyk as Fikile’s Double.
Also Read:   The Haunting of Bly Manor : All latest Updates !!!
Also Read:   Sex Education Season 3 Release Date: What We Expect From The Next Set Of Episodes

Blood and Water: Episode Details

  • Season 1 Episode 1: Fiksation directed by Nosipho Dumisa, written by Daryne Joshua, aired on May 20, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 2: The Interview directed by Nosipho Dumisa, written by Daryne Joshua, aired on May 20, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 3: Propaganda directed by Nosipho Dumisa, written by Daryne Joshua, aired on May 20, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 4: Payback’s a B*tch directed by Nosipho Dumisa, written by Daryne Joshua, aired on May 20, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 5: Frenemy No. 1 directed by Nosipho Dumisa, written by Daryne Joshua, aired on May 20, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 6: Trippin directed by Nosipho Dumisa, written by Daryne Joshua, aired on May 20, 2020.
Also Read:   The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Will It Really Be Arriving In August?
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Taboo Season 2: Checkout the new cast, Release Date And More Update
Kavin

Must Read

Here’s everything about the fifth season of The Last Kingdom

Netflix Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
  The Last Kingdom is based on the Saxon series by Bernard Cornwell. The British historical fiction is about to launch its 5th season after...
Read more

Hanna Season 2: Lunch Date And Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
When will it launch?  The first series was launched on Prime in March 2019, introducing viewers to the teenager Hanna– a highly-skilled assassin raised by...
Read more

Sweet Magnolias Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

Netflix Kavin -
Sweet Magnolias is an American romance drama web television series. The series made its intial debut entrance on May 19, 2020. The first announcement...
Read more

Blood and Water Release Date, Cast & All Update

TV Series Kavin -
In this article, I'll discuss the Blood and Water release date, cast and significant updates. It's one of the recently released television web series...
Read more

Supergirl Season 5 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

TV Series Kavin -
In this article, we'll look after the Supergirl season 5 Cast details and episode schedule. The series is based on the DC comic character...
Read more

Supergirl Season 6 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

TV Series Kavin -
Supergirl is an American superhero television series made its debut entry on October 26, 2015. It was well-received by the audience and became a...
Read more

Rick and Morty season 4: A must watch

TV Series Aryan Singh -
The animated television series Rick and Morty are currently broadcasting its season 4. The episodes are being aired on its U.S. network 'Adult Films'....
Read more

Bosch season 7: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

Amazon Prime Sakshi Gupta -
Bosch is Amazon prime's longest-running series with the first season appearing on the streaming service back in 2014. The detective drama has continued to...
Read more

Among The Very First Brand-New Medication Made For COVID-19 Treatment May Be Predicated On Sorrento’s STI-1499 Antibody

Corona Nitu Jha -
Among the very first brand-new medication made for COVID-19 treatment, .and maybe a predicate on Sorrento's STI-1499 antibody. Among the very first brand Pending regulatory approval....
Read more

God of war 5: All you must know about the show

Gaming Aryan Singh -
We all love playing video games, don't we? Video games take us into a virtual world that was never known to any of us...
Read more
© World Top Trend