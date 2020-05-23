Blood and Water Release Date, Cast & All Update

- Advertisement -

In this article, I’ll discuss the Blood and Water release date, cast and significant updates. It’s one of the recently released television web series in online video streaming platform, Netflix. Blood and Water is a South African Netflix original series produced by Gambit Films. The story of the television series mainly focusses on the human trafficking network from the victims family perspective. The first season of the series gained a positive response from the audience around the globe.

When Is Blood and Water Release Date?

Blood and Water were released recently on May,20,2020. It was streamed through online video streaming platform reaching various regions of different parts of the countries. Its was earlier planned to reach the maximum extent through an online platform. Many might have already watched the television series. These are the information related to streaming details and release date of Blood and Water.

Who Are The Cast Included In Blood and Water?

We have gathered much information about the cast details of Blood and Water from reliable soured. The development has been updating the cast details of the series through social media post and press releases.

Following are the cast included in Blood and Water

Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo,

Khosi Ngema as Fikile Bhele,

Gail Mabalane as Thandeka Khumalo,

Thabang Molaba as Karabo Molapo ‘KB’,

Dillon Windvogel as Wade Daniels,

Arno Greeff as Chris Ackerman,

Ryle De Morny as Chad Morgan,

Gretel Fincham as Reece Van Rensburg,

Getmore Sithole as Julius Khumalo,

Odwa Gwanya as Siya Khumalo,

Natasha Thahane as Wendy Dlamini,

Mekaila Mathys as Tahira Kahn,

Sandi Schultz as Nicole Daniels,

Cindy Mahlangu as Zama Bolton,

Xolile Tshabalala as Nwabisa Bhele,

Sello Maake Ka-Ncube as Matla Molapo,

Patrick Mofokeng as Brian Bhele,

Shamilla Miller as Riley Morgan,

Andre Lombaard as Mr. Loots,

Laura Bosman as Mrs. Joffe,

Chanelle van Wyk as Fikile’s Double.

Blood and Water: Episode Details

Season 1 Episode 1: Fiksation directed by Nosipho Dumisa, written by Daryne Joshua, aired on May 20, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 2: The Interview directed by Nosipho Dumisa, written by Daryne Joshua, aired on May 20, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 3: Propaganda directed by Nosipho Dumisa, written by Daryne Joshua, aired on May 20, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 4: Payback’s a B*tch directed by Nosipho Dumisa, written by Daryne Joshua, aired on May 20, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 5: Frenemy No. 1 directed by Nosipho Dumisa, written by Daryne Joshua, aired on May 20, 2020.

Season 1 Episode 6: Trippin directed by Nosipho Dumisa, written by Daryne Joshua, aired on May 20, 2020.