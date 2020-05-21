Home TV Series Netflix Blacklist season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To...
TV SeriesNetflix

Blacklist season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

By- Pratham Singh
- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller that airs on NBC that saw its premiere on September 23, 2013. The series follows a former US Navy officer turned criminal, Raymond Reddington who upon being captured by the FBI gives them a list of criminals he compiled over the years (the so-called blacklist) in exchange for his freedom which the agency accepts under condition that he must work with the FBI profiler: Elizabeth Keen.

The show has received high critical acclaim since its premiere with Spader (the actor for Raymond) becoming famous for his part in the show. Its enormous popularity has caused NBC to renew it twice for a seventh (on March 11, 2019) and then an eighth season (on February 20, 2020). However, it was initially canceled due to a low rating though even it had to succumb to its loyal fanbase.

Who are in the cast for season 8?

- Advertisement -

The end of season 7 saw major actors such as James Spader and Megan Boone at the end of their contracts, but since revived, they are returning for season 8. Also reprising their roles are Diego Ketterhoff playing Donald Resser, Parminder Nagra playing Meera Malik, Harry Lennix playing Harold Cooper, Amir Arison playing Dembe Zuma, and Laura Sohn as Alina Park.

What can be expected from the plot?

Though official details on the plot cannot be provided at present due to the production above delays caused by the pandemic, it can be assumed that the season will at least start where the last one left us that being Reddington kidnapped by Katrina. Still, information as to where the plot could progress from there is anybody’s guess.

What would be the release date?

All production activities on this show have ceased due to the corona outbreak hence it would be impossible to tell when the season will be released though in case the situations improve soon, the studio might be able to keep up with the earlier release estimate of January 2021 though that is quite unlikely.

For any further details, we would need to keep our eyes peeled for any official info-drops, though that’s unlikely to happen anytime soon…

Also Read:   The Boys Season 2 : Cast, Release Date And More Other Details!!!!
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Other Updates!!!
Pratham Singh

Must Read

Dark season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Netflix Pratham Singh -
Dark is an original Netflix German science fiction show that originally revolved around the aftermath of a child’s disappearance. It eventually led to uncovering...
Read more

Blacklist season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Netflix Pratham Singh -
The Blacklist is an American crime thriller that airs on NBC that saw its premiere on September 23, 2013. The series follows a former...
Read more

Extraction Release Date, Plot & Everything You Need To Know

Movies Kavin -
Extraction is an American action-thriller film. The story mainly focuses on the rescue operation of a teenage boy along with action sequence and cold-blooded...
Read more

Edge Of Tomorrow 2: Release Date, Cast And All You Want To Know

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
The American science fiction action movie Edge of Tomorrow was released for the first time on May 30, 2014. The movie is based on...
Read more

Bachelor in paradise season 7: Expected Release date, Cast And All The Recant Update

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
Bachelor in Paradise is an American reality competition TV series premiered on ABC for the first time on August 4, 2014. Chris Harrison hosts...
Read more

Kung Fu Panda 4: All you need to know

Box Office Aryan Singh -
Kung Fu Panda is an animation movie series that has been loved by people of all ages. From children to adults, all love the...
Read more

Jurassic World 3 Dominion: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And More Updates

Hollywood Salina Marak -
Jurassic World Dominion, which is the finale or the sixth part of Jurassic Park, is an American science fiction thriller based film directed by...
Read more

The Bureau Season 6 Release Date, Cast & All Updates

TV Series Kavin -
The Bureau is a French political thriller television series created by Éric Rochant , written by Éric Rochant, Camille de Castelnau, Cécile Ducrocq, and...
Read more

Fantastic Beast 3: Arrival Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

Hollywood Sakshi Gupta -
The fantastic beasts gave the world back the era full of wizards. Loads and loads of people loved the first 2 parts a lot...
Read more

Neetu Singh Composed An Emotional Note Of Rishi Kapoor

Box Office Nitu Jha -
Neetu Singh composed an emotional note of Rishi Kapoor stating'end of our story.
Also Read:   Blacklist Season 8, Cast, Release Date Trailer And Everything A Fan Details in The Side
' The celebrity posted a throwback picture of this Karz actor. with a...
Read more
© World Top Trend