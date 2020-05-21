Blacklist season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller that airs on NBC that saw its premiere on September 23, 2013. The series follows a former US Navy officer turned criminal, Raymond Reddington who upon being captured by the FBI gives them a list of criminals he compiled over the years (the so-called blacklist) in exchange for his freedom which the agency accepts under condition that he must work with the FBI profiler: Elizabeth Keen.

The show has received high critical acclaim since its premiere with Spader (the actor for Raymond) becoming famous for his part in the show. Its enormous popularity has caused NBC to renew it twice for a seventh (on March 11, 2019) and then an eighth season (on February 20, 2020). However, it was initially canceled due to a low rating though even it had to succumb to its loyal fanbase.

Who are in the cast for season 8?

The end of season 7 saw major actors such as James Spader and Megan Boone at the end of their contracts, but since revived, they are returning for season 8. Also reprising their roles are Diego Ketterhoff playing Donald Resser, Parminder Nagra playing Meera Malik, Harry Lennix playing Harold Cooper, Amir Arison playing Dembe Zuma, and Laura Sohn as Alina Park.

What can be expected from the plot?

Though official details on the plot cannot be provided at present due to the production above delays caused by the pandemic, it can be assumed that the season will at least start where the last one left us that being Reddington kidnapped by Katrina. Still, information as to where the plot could progress from there is anybody’s guess.

What would be the release date?

All production activities on this show have ceased due to the corona outbreak hence it would be impossible to tell when the season will be released though in case the situations improve soon, the studio might be able to keep up with the earlier release estimate of January 2021 though that is quite unlikely.

For any further details, we would need to keep our eyes peeled for any official info-drops, though that’s unlikely to happen anytime soon…