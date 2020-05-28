Blacklist season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Update

- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV series that premiered on NBC on September 23, 2013. The seventh season of The Blacklist was out in October 2019 and is currently on a break, returning in March 2020. It’s all ready for its eighth season.

Release Date

Currently, there is no release date for the eighth season of The Blacklist as of now, but if we look back at previous seasons, it can be released in September or October 2020.

However, the sixth season was aired in January 2019, so we can assume that fans will have to wait till January 2021.

The Blacklist Season 8 Cast

James Spader, aka Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington, will return as the protagonist. Boone will also reprise her role as Spader’s on-screen daughter Elizabeth Liz Keen. Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressier) will be featured as a special agent with the FBI along. Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), will be the assistant director of the FBI Counter-terrorism division.

The Blacklist Season 8 Plot

Since the seventh season has not concluded yet, so it is difficult to predict what the plot of the eighth season of The Blacklist.

Chris Parnell, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television said: “The Blacklist continues to tell exciting and imaginative stories.

“It’s due to the brilliant cast, crew, and our writing staff, led by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, who commit to unparalleled creativity. We shall come up with the news of season 8 as soon as it is known to us. Stay tuned.