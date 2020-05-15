Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And All You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

Released on 11th April 2019 on Netflix, Black Summer is an American series on the zombie apocalypse, created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams. It is produced by the same production system, as the Z Nation, i.e. The Asylum. Some viewers can notice some similar elements in both the shows, but the officials have strictly disagreed.

The first series is about a mother who has torn apart from her daughter during this zombie apocalypse. She has to make the most difficult decisions during this time, but nothing stops her from finding her daughter. She embarks on a journey to find her, with no or very less hope of finding her. After all, it was about her daughter, and no mother on this planet give up even a slight hope when it comes to their children. The series is quite dramatic with some emotional touch as the plot suggests.

The plot of the next season has not been declared yet, because it might be a completely different plot with entirely different characters.

RELEASE DATE

Due to the pandemic, the production has been running slow, which had already started and was supposed to end by 2020 in Canada. We don’t see any hope until next year, as the officials have been quiet about it right now.

CAST

Some of the cast shall return in next season as assured by some news sources, which include Jaime King as Rose, Justin Chu Carry as Spears and Christine Lee as Kyungsun along with John Hyams as a crucial showrunner. There will of coarse be new cast in the next season, but it is still a secret. Return of William in the show is also a mystery, as the cast himself has disagreed to reveal whether he will return or he will not.

TRAILER

The trailer will follow the date of the premiere as usual, which won’t be before the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021.

For more updates on the latest details about the next season of Black Summer 2, could you stay connected with us?