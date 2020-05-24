Home Hollywood "Black Panther 2": Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and...
“Black Panther 2”: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
Fans are quite thrilled about the fact that Black Panther 2 is on its way. After all, it is a sequel to the ninth-highest grossing film of all time i.e., Black Panther.

Black Panther, a superhero film, is based on the character “Black Panther” of the Marvel Comics. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther received worldwide praise for its screenplay, writing, acting, soundtrack, and other features. It is the first MCU film to win an “Academy Award.” Black Panther portrays the journey of T’Challa of becoming the able ruler of Wakanda.

Due to the spectacular performance of Black Panther, viewers have high hopes for Black Panther 2. So, let’s see what we know about Black Panther 2.

Release date of Black Panther 2

At Disney’s D23 Expo, it was confirmed that the sequel of Black Panther would arrive on May 6, 2022, but the date is later postponed to May 8, 2022.

Fans are quite eager for the sequel, but at the same time, they are worried whether the crisis of pandemic is going to affect the release date of the Black Panther. No announcement has been made regarding the effect of this pandemic on the Black Panther 2

The expected plot of Black Panther 2

In “Black Panther,” fans witness how T’Challa faced various challenges and eventually became the ruler of Wakanda after defeating the antagonist, Erik Killmonger, and M’Baku. The makers have not yet announced anything regarding the plot of Black Panther 2.

Fans are predicting that the sequel may portray another attack on Wakanda, and this time either Namor or Prince Zanda may act as antagonist. Coogler also expressed his desire to explore the role of T’Challa as a ruler. It’s not yet confirmed what the sequel would follow, but it seems that it will meet the expectations of fans.

The cast of “Black Panther 2.”

The cast of “Black Panther 2” is likely to include Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa or Black Panther, Letitia Wright, as Shuri, Danai Gurira, as Okoye Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi, Martin Freeman as CIA agent Everett K.Ross. Donald Glover is likely to be introduced in Black Panther 2.

