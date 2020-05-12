Home TV Series Netflix Black Mirror Season 6: Cast, Plot, Release Date, Trailer And All The...
Black Mirror Season 6: Cast, Plot, Release Date, Trailer And All The Recant Update

By- Shruti Kumari
Black Mirror is a British dystopian science fiction anthology television series created by Charlie Brooker. He and Annabel Jones are the programme’s showrunners. It examines modern society, particularly about the unanticipated consequences of new technologies. The series premiered in December 2011. The series has gained remarkable remarks from the audiences and also received many awards and nominations following its addition to Netflix. The previous series consisting of three episodes were released on 5th June 2019.

Black Mirror Season 6: Cast

Information about the cast has not been released yet. Some of the faces may be Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Bryce Dallas, Daniel Kaluuya, Alex Lawther, Jon Hamm, Andrew Scot.

Black Mirror Season 6: Release Date

Though we don’t have any updates as of now. It seems that they will announce soon.BBC Two recently confirmed that Brooker is returning to our screens with an Antiviral Wipe special on Thursday 14th May at 9 pm. We have to wait to see…

Black Mirror Season 6: Trailer

The production of Bandersnatch delayed the release of the fifth season by around six months. So, we might have to wait until the back half of 2020 for more ‘Black Mirror.

Black Mirror Season 6: Plot

As the creator said “Black Mirror is a flavour and a tone. We have some fairly flimsy, internal rules about what it is and isn’t right for a black mirror episode that we never really discuss out loud, but it does feel pretty flexible.”

Black Mirror Season 6: Cast, Plot, Release Date, Trailer And All The Recant Update

