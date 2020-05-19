Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar board 10th result date may be announced tomorrow

- Advertisement -

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to announce Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 soon. The board has almost completed the remaining copy checking of the 10th class, which was shut down due to the coronavirus Kovid-19 epidemic. Anytime evaluation and post evaluation work is about to end, attention is being paid to the process of toppers verification. Bihar Board BSEB can release the results of the 10th exam 2020 anytime on the official website. Students who have given matriculation examination this year will be able to check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in. Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 date is likely to be announced tomorrow.

Bihar Board President Anand Kishore had reported that the assessment work for the matriculation result was almost 75 percent completed before the lockdown. Last week, the work of the remaining copies was started. According to the chairman, 5 to 10 days of evaluation and then post assessment work. After this, the results will be released. It is now believed that the results can be declared between 20 and 25 May. However, no official information has been received regarding the exam date.