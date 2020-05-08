Bihar Board: Bihar Board 10th Results Will Be Soon

- Advertisement -

The wait for the result of Bihar Board students is going to end soon. The Bihar board has already released the 12th result, now the entire focus of the board is on releasing the 10th result. Now there has been a little relaxation in the lockdown so that the work will go ahead, although the work will not be done as fast. The evaluation of the copies of the matriculation of the Bihar Board started from March 7, and the work was to be finished by March 25. The work of checking the copies was extended until March 31, first due to the teachers’ strike and then due to the lockdown. The result will be released as soon as the checking of the copies is completed.

Apart from the official websites of the Bihar Board, the 10th results can also be checked on the third-party websites. Students after the result are released

biharboardonline.in, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in,

And you will be able to check your results by visiting indiaresults.com. On April 16, BSEB President Anand Kishore had said that 75 percent of the assessment work had been done. He also said that after the lockdown is over, it will take 3 to 4 days to issue the result.