Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB Matric Result 2020 Anytime Soon

By- Vikash Kumar
PATNA: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be likely to declare the Bihar 10th Result 2020, BSEB Matric Result 2020 anytime soon.

The Bihar Board Result 2020, BSEB 10th Result 2020 will likely be released by the BSEB on its official website. Pupils who have looked for the Bihar Board Class 10 matric examination will also have the ability to check their Bihar 10th Result 2020 via SMS.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishore had previously said that 10-15 days would have to complete the post-evaluation procedure. Kishore added that when the declaration of 10th result 2020 gets postponed due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, the BSEB Matric Result 2020 will be announced in the first week of June.

Approximately 15 lakh students appeared for the Bihar course 10 matric examination for the academic year 2019-20. The examination was conducted from the Bihar Board from February 17 to February 24. This past year, the Bihar Board Burn percentage was 80.73 per cent.

The result for BSEB class 10 exam 2020 will be available online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb. In, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

