Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board class 10th result declared, Check Here

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: The wait is over. BSEB has announced the Bihar Board class 10th effect 2020 on its official websites. The outcome was announced by the education minister of Bihar Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma in the existence of RK Mahajan, an additional chief secretary, education department, Bihar. Candidates who have obtained the BSEB 10th examination that ran from February 17 to 24 can assess their results online at onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online or Bihar board.ac.in. Approximately 15 lakh students had registered for the Bihar Board course examination that was 10th. The students had to wait around for more than three months for their outcome, which was delayed due to the imposition of lockdown. Here we will update you about the list of pass percent, websites, toppers listing, and the rest of the specifics. Stay tuned.

Bihar Board class 10th Result 2020 announced

After a very long wait, BSEB has declared the Bihar Board 10th result 2020 at onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com.