Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board 10th Toppers can be interviewed this week

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: The wait for Bihar Board 10th Result (BSEB Bihar Board Matric Result 2020) is going to end soon. The evaluation of Bihar Board 10th answer sheets has been completed except for a few centers. It is being told that the Bihar board has started making the list of toppers and they will be called soon. They will be interviewed by subject experts by giving an appropriate time over the phone. Due to the lockdown, this time the toppers will not be called in the Physically Bihar Board Office, but the toppers will be verified through video calling. This interview process can take place in the next two-three days.

After the toppers’ interview and verification are over, the final touch will be given to the result and the result date will be declared. According to this, the result may be released before or around May 20.

Learn how Bihar Board 10th result was last year

In 2019, 80.73 percent of students passed. A total of 68.89 percent of students passed the Bihar Board Matriculation 2018 examination. That is, the result was much better last year. In 2019, around 12 percent of the smoothens were passed. Sawan Raj Bharti of Simultala topped Bihar Board 10th. The first 8 ranks to get 8 students were from Simultala. Except for two in the top 10 students, all the other students were from Simultala.

The results of Bihar Board matriculation can also be checked on the official websites of BSEB http://www.bsebinteredu.in, www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, http://bsebbihar.com.