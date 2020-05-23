Better Call Saul Season 5 Cast Details & Episode Details

- Advertisement -

Better Call Saul is an American television crime drama. The fifth season of the series got recently released and received mixed feedback from the audience. Based on the analysis report from the audience response, that development has renewed the sixth season of the series. The series has completed five seasons consisting of 50 episodes.

The television web series was created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. The series follows a Crime drama, Black comedy, Tragedy, and Legal drama genre. The television series’s IMDB rating is 8.7/10 and rotten tomatoes, providing 97%, which looks quite good for a crime drama television series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Better Call Saul?

The following are the cast included in Better Call Saul.

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic,

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut,

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler,

Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin,

Michael Mando as Nacho Varga,

Michael McKean as Chuck McGill,

Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring,

Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca.

Recurring Cast

Kerry Condon as Stacey Ehrmantraut,

Eileen Fogarty as Mrs. Nguyen,

Peter Diseth as Bill Oakley,

Joe DeRosa as Dr. Caldera,

Dennis Boutsikaris as Rich Schweikart,

Mark Proksch as Daniel “Pryce” Wormald,

Brandon K. Hampton as Ernesto,

Josh Fadem as Camera Guy,

Julian Bonfiglio as Sound Guy,

Míriam Colón as Abuelita Salamanca,

Barry Shabaka Henley as Detective Sanders,

Mel Rodriguez as Marco Pasternak,

Clea DuVall as Dr. Cruz,

Jean Effron as Irene Landry,

Steven Ogg as Sobchak,

Omar Maskati as Omar,

Jessie Ennis as Erin Brill,

Juan Carlos Cantu as Manuel Varga,

Vincent Fuentes as Arturo Colon,

Rex Linn as Kevin Wachtell.

Better Call Saul: Episode Details

Season 5 Episode 1: Magic Man, directed by Bronwen Hughes, written by Peter Gould, aired on February 23, 2020.

Season 5 Episode 2: 50% Off directed by Norberto Barba, written by Alison Tatlock, aired on February 24, 2020.

Season 5 Episode 3: The Guy for This directed by Michael Morris, written by Ann Cherkis, aired on March 2, 2020.

Season 5 Episode 4: Namaste directed by Gordon Smith, written by Gordon Smith, aired on March 9, 2020.

Season 5 Episode 5: Dedicado a Max directed by Jim McKay, written by Heather Marion, written by March 16, 2020.

Season 5 Episode 6: Wexler v. Goodman, directed by Michael Morris, written by Thomas Schnauz, aired on March 23, 2020.

Season 5 Episode 7: JMM directed by Melissa Bernstein, written by Alison Tatlock, aired on March 30, 2020.

Season 5 Episode 8: Bagman, directed by Vince Gilligan, written by Gordon Smith, aired on April 6, 2020.

Season 5 Episode 9: Bad Choice Road, directed by Thomas Schnauz, written by Thomas Schnauz, aired on April 13, 2020.

Season 5 Episode 10: Something Unforgivable directed by Peter Gould, written by Peter Gould & Ariel Levine, aired on April 20, 2020.