Betaal Release Date, Cast & All Updates

By- Kavin
In this article, we’ll see information about an upcoming Indian television web series. Betaal is an Indian fictional horror web television drama. For those who are active in social media might have to know the fact that Netflix is showing interest in the Indian entertainment industry. A huge audience base around the globe for Indian cinema is one of the main factors for investing in Indian dramas. It was announced On 15 July 2019, Netflix has released an order for a fictional horror web television series.

The story of the series follows a horror genre. The story of the series is written by Patrick Graham & Suhani Kanwar. Betaal is directed by Patrick Graham & Nikhil Mahajan. Blumhouse Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment produce television series. Jason Blum,

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma are the executive producers of the television series. Initially, the series was created in the native Hindi language. However, it’ll be released with an English caption when released in an online video streaming platform. We have gathered much information about the Betaal release date, cast, and all you need to know.

When Is Betaal Release Date?

Betaal will be released on 24 May 2020. This is if the series follows a previous release date. Recently the development has released the trailer to notify the audience about the upcoming television series. Fans are extremely excited and looking curiously towards the release date. The audience can enjoy the series through online video streaming platform, Netflix. It’s said that all the first season episodes will be released on the same reaching the maximum extent. As of now, these are the information related to streaming details and release date.

Who Are The Cast Included in Betaal?

We don’t have significant details of the cast included in the television series. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that series will mostly have known faces from the Indian cinema industry. It’s expected that development will unveil the cast details in the upcoming days before the actual release. The trailer has given a glimpse of information about the cast involved in the television series.

Following are the cast Included in Betaal

  • Vineet Kumar Singh,
  • Aahana Kumra,
  • Jitendra Joshi,
  • Siddharth Menon,
  • Manjiri Pupala,
  • Suchitra Pillai,
  • Swapnil Kotriwar.
Betaal: Plot Details

As of now, we don’t have any accurate plot details from a reliable source. Many might know that the plot details of the series will be revealed only a few days before the actual release date. We need to sit back and wait for some time to get the official confirmation about the plot details of the television series.

Kavin

