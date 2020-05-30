Betaal Cast Details & Episode Schedule

- Advertisement -

Betaal is an Indian zombie horror web television series. On 15 June 2019, it was announced that Netflix had given the production a series order to Red Chillies Entertainment to produce a miniseries based on the remote village that serves as the battleground for East India Company Army. The development has frequently been updating the progress of the series to engage the audience towards the upcoming series, as many might know that there is a vast audience base for Indian films and television series. In this article, I’ll discuss Betaal cast details and episode schedule.

Patrick Graham creates the series, Patrick Graham, Suhani Kanwar write the story of the series. The series received an overwhelming response from the audience around the globe. Patrick Graham, Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Kilian Kerwin, John Penotti, and Michael Hogan are the television series’s executive producers. Production companies producing the television web series are Blumhouse Productions, Red Chillies Entertainment, and SK Global Entertainment.

Who Are The Cast Included In Betaal?

Vineet Kumar Singh as Vikram Sirohi,

Aahana Kumra as DC ‘Ahlu’ Ahluwalia,

Suchitra Pillai as Commandant Tyagi,

Jatin Goswami as Assad Akbar,

Jitendra Joshi as Ajay Mudhalvan,

Siddharth Menon as Nadir Haq,

Manjiri Pupala as Puniya,

Swapnil Kotriwar as Kanji,

Meenal Kapoor as Shakuntala Mudhalvan,

Yashwant Wasnik as Sarpanch,

Savita Bajaj as Mausi,

Ankur Vikal as Bhunnu,

Richard Dillane as Colonel Lynedoch,

Krishna Singh Bisht as Kaushal,

Pawan Singh as Yadav,

Akhilesh Unnithan as Chandran,

Ratan Nag as Tripathi,

Shrishti Fadtare as Leila,

Tanmay Khemani as Drummer Boy,

Syna Anand as Saanvi Mudhalvan.

Betaal: Episode Schedule

The Tunnel directed by Patrick Graham, Nikhil Mahajan, written by Patrick Graham, Suhani Kanwar, aired on 24 May 2020.

The Barracks directed by Patrick Graham, Nikhil Mahajan, written by Patrick Graham, Suhani Kanwar, aired on 24 May 2020.

The Battle directed by Patrick Graham, Nikhil Mahajan, written by Patrick Graham, Suhani Kanwar, aired on 24 May 2020.

The Colonel directed by Patrick Graham, Nikhil Mahajan, written by Patrick Graham, Suhani Kanwar, aired on 24 May 2020.