Best, Hottest And Most Watched Shows On Netflix At This Very Moment

Up to now, Netflix has been pretty unstoppable during the coronavirus pandemic, when most T.V. and movie productions are made to shut down, and we are all stuck at home with nothing but time.

In recent days, as an instance, the streamer debuted Extraction, a new Netflix original movie starring Chris Hemsworth and produced by the Russo brothers of Avengers: Endgame fame — and Netflix asserts some 90 million households have watched at least part of the movie.

On the T.V. front, among the hottest new show on Netflix right now is Outer Banks, per brand further information from Reelgood.

It has been called Ozark meets The O.C. That’s certainly one way to place it, in the event you have not yet checked out Outer Banks — that the umpteenth Netflix original to debut the streamer this year, never mind the global pandemic raging out, and the most up-to-date in what has been a string of super-buzzy projects from Netflix since January. So much in 2020, Netflix has given us string such as The Circle, Tiger King, Too Hot to Handle, fresh seasons of Ozark and Cash Heist, and now this.

If you’ve got a teen in your family, there’s a reasonably good chance they have been raving about this new series that debuted on April 15 and which Netflix’s official description outlines as follows: “Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teenagers (the”Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for summertime, it sets off a chain of illicit events that induce the friends to produce life-altering decisions.

“The events that follow include a look for their ringleader’s missing father, the obligatory teen-drama romances, a treasure hunt, and”the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals (that ) turn their summertime into a filled with mystery and experience they will never forget.”Perhaps because we are approaching the first days of summer, together with the weather beginning to get excellent but the coronavirus outbreak having left the planet in disarray such that there’s hardly anywhere to go at the moment even if you wished to, this series has discovered an especially captive audience. T

hat’s according to the group in the streaming search engine support Reelgood, which each week shares with BGR a recap of their most-watched reveals on Netflix (and other streaming solutions ) based on the action and viewing habits of Reelgood’s more than 4 million monthly users. By the week of April 23-29, Outer Banks topped a record of T.V. series which includes some ever-present titles on the list, such as Tiger King and Money Heist, also lovers of the new series have been flooding social media in recent days with posts declaring their admiration and fandom.No real surprise, Outer Banks co-creator Jonas Pate — who is described what he imagines for the narrative as eventually producing a”four-season novel” — informed USA Today he has already begun writing Season 2.

“I trust it gives families and friends stuck together in this a reason to come together and watch something that only gives people a little bit of escapism,” Pate told the paper. Meantime, there is still plenty of other great shows to check out whether this one is not up your alley, a few of which are relatively new developments into the Top 10 ranking below. Ricky Gervais’ play After Life dropped its next season, and it is the feel-good binge that plenty of folks could use right now.

Waco is just another substantial new addition to Netflix — no real surprise what it’s about (the events surrounding the siege of the Branch Davidian religious compound in Waco, Texas) but the acting, writing, and overall production value make this a surprisingly compelling watch, despite the fact you know how it ends.

Here is the full list of the Top 10 T.V. shows on Netflix for this week from Reelgood:

Outer Banks

Ozark

Money Heist

Unorthodox

Waco

Breaking Bad

Better Call Saul

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

Feel Good

After Life