Just bought a Nintendo Switch? Then you’ll want to fill your match library with some fantastic Switch games whenever possible.For any reason, it is unlikely you’ll be able to immediately fill your library with each of the best Switch games around; that will take some time since there are lots of fantastic titles available for the stage. So we’ve put together a listing of five Shift games that newcomers to the platform should pick up whenever possible, as an entrance point to get you started in your own Switch experience.

These games will be the staple of any good Nintendo Switch library and are regarded as some of their best Shift releases of all time. What’s more, they appeal to a vast range of tastes and are enjoyable for the entire family. We think you might have heard of the first one, too…

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wilde Legend of Zelda:

Breath of the Wild isn’t only considered to be the greatest Switch game in the console, but also among the best matches ever — interval. And it is a fantastic pick for newbies and veterans of the Zelda series.Breath of the Wild is an action-adventure that sees you playing as Zelda’s long-running protagonist connection. After awaking from a few hundred-year slumbers, Link sets out to conquer the Calamity Ganon that threatens to destroy the kingdom of Hyrule.Unlike other games in the series, Breath of those Wild boasts much more open-world RPG elements, offering the kingdom of Hyrule to research freely and allowing players to complete tasks and puzzles whenever they see fit.Most of all, Breath of the Wild is amazing, allowing gamers to take items at their own pace and making for an experience that you can easily end up sinking many, many hours into. If you’ve just picked up a Change, then this is unquestionably among the very first games you should pick up for it.

Animal Crossing:

New Horizons is the first new entry in the mainline Animal Crossing series for nearly eight years, and the very first entry to be playable on the Nintendo Switch — and it was definitely worth the wait. New Horizons whisks you off into a deserted island through an exclusive Nook Inc travel package. Your job is to turn the island into a top hotel, bringing new islanders by sprucing up things and creating tropical heaven.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is packed with charm and is the perfect match for those who wish to kick back and take things at their own pace. It’s fresh and familiar, deftly blending the outdated enjoyable parts of the show with a few much-needed improvements and far greater depth than we’ve seen previously. This is a game which may be enjoyed by the entire household — but remember, you are going to have to share the one island!Prefer a Switch match with a little more adrenaline?

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is an arcade racer packed with classic Mario characters — Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Toad, Bowser, and the like — hitting the roads for a few fast-paced fun. What is more, you have the option to play alone or with friends — online, split-screen, or by linking around eight consoles together wirelessly.While we’ve seen several iterations of Mario Kart before, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is most likely the best so far, packing in battle mode, new characters, all the previously released DLC tracks, and also the ability to hold two special items at a time to add an extra layer of strategy to your racing.This is certainly worth picking up for anyone who wants to enjoy Switch games with friends — particularly if you’re the competitive type.

Super Smash Bros.

Show demonstrates that the party game has found its home on the Nintendo Switch. Ultimate is your ultimate Nintendo showdown, with players taking on the function of classic Nintendo characters, before duking it out in one of the match eccentric, ever-changing arenas.Super Smash Bros. Ultimate packs in more fighters, more stages, more gameplay modes, and much more strategic elements than any game in the franchise. This is, for all intents and purposes, the definitive Super Smash Bros., with everything that involves — and plenty of juicy Smash Bros DLC to keep you occupied once you have unlocked the major roster of fighters. Ultimate is another Switch game that can be played alone — but it’s much better with friends.

If you’re looking for a Nintendo Switch game that’s fun for the whole family, then you definitely can’t go wrong with Smash.Can you have a Nintendo console with no Pokémon game?

Pokémon Sword and Shield are the first core Pokemon games to make their way to the Switch. Full of charm and fun, Sword and Shield bring some much-needed gameplay optimizations into the franchise alongside some fantastic new features like the Wild region. Place in the UK-inspired Galar area, Sword and Shield present a whole new world to investigate and new Pokémon to catch. Even though both of these matches may not live up to a number of the better predecessors, they’re worth picking up and will suck you in for long periods.Not sure which of those two Pokémon games to choose? Check out our article about the best way to decide between Pokémon Sword and Shield, which explains the essential differences between the two games.