Below Deck Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Below Deck is an American reality television series that was initially released on July 1, 2013. The series has completed 7 seasons with 105 episodes with more than a million active viewers. It was one of the few television series which gets renewed frequently soon after the completion of the previous season. Based on the request from the audience and the low-cost production, the development has renewed the series for the eight-time in a row.

The series is Developed by Mark Cronin, Rebecca Taylor Henning & Doug Henning. 51 Minds Entertainment is the production company involved in financially supporting the series. The series mainly focusses on the chronicles the lives of the crew members who work and reside aboard a mega-yacht during charter season. It shows the crew as they deal with their issues to make their professional careers work. We have gathered much information about the Below Deck season 8 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

When is Below Deck Season 8 Release Date?

Last season of the series was premiered on October,07,2019; based on the previous release schedule of the series; it’s expected that the eighth season of the series will be premiered in October 2020. Production has already halted the shooting progress due to the outbreak of COVID-19. As of now, we don’t have any accurate information about the below Deck Season 8. For those who are staying in the United States can enjoy the series through their local cable network channel, Bravo. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the eight seasons of the series. However, we’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Below Deck season 8?

We don’t have any official information about the cast detail of the Below Deck season 8. It’s expected that the development will come up with a new batch of crew members to entertain the audience. Its been leaked that few cast from the previous sequence will be included in the Below Deck season 8. However, we’ll provide the cast information from the last season fo the series.

Following re the cast included in Below Deck season 8

Lee Rosbach — Captain,

Kate Chastain — Chief Stewardess,

Kelley Johnson — Bosun,

Emily Warburton-Adams — 2nd Stewardess,

Sierra Storm — 3rd Stewardess,

Kevin Dobson — Chef,

Ashton Pienaar — Bosun,

Brian de Saint Pern — Lead Deckhand,

Tanner Sterback — Deckhand,

Abbi Murphy — Deckhand,

Rhylee Gerber — Deckhand.

Below Deck Season 8 Plot

We don’t have any confirmation over the plot details of the Below Deck Season 8, as many might know that the plot details of the season will be announced only a few days before the actual release date. It’s too early, expecting the plot details of the upcoming season.