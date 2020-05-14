Home Technology Before This Week, A Judge Determined The Fate Of The AT&T Time...
Before This Week, A Judge Determined The Fate Of The AT&T Time Warner Deal, And The Outcome Was A Large Thumbs-Up From The General Management

By- Nitu Jha
Before this week, a judge determined the fate of the AT&T Time Warner deal, and the outcome was a large thumbs-up from the general management of capitalism.

The $85 billion deal has closed, Time Warner has officially been assimilated into AT&T (and renamed WarnerMedia), and there’s almost zero chance that anything will prevent it now.

With the closing of the deal, AT&T is now far more than just a telecom firm.

 

It possesses dozens of brands, in addition to the rights to some of the most popular shows on TV. It’s dozens of cable channels, and when the worst fears about programming disputes play out, AT&T can black those channels from the pay-TV supplier during an argument. In no particular order, below are some of the large brands AT&T now owns.HBO
Arguably the most essential single name AT&T just acquired. It also has first-run distribution rights (the first people to broadcast a picture after it leaves theaters) with companies like Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox, Universal, and Dreamworks. Additionally, it possesses the Cinemax cable channel, which conducts feature-length movies from a number of those vendors.

TBS
Cable station owned by Turner, also it turns (heh) by AT&T.

CNN
Another subsidiary of Turner, CNN…well, you know what CNN is and what it does. Exterior of HBO, it’s possibly the most recognizable brand which AT&T obtained in this, and its main cable station.

Between CNN, TBS, and HBO, AT&T has more than enough content to provide cheap streaming packages into the masses.

Turner
Turner Broadcasting System, as it is fully understood, owns a lot of cable stations and some sites that flesh out the rest of AT&T’s cable content.

During Turner Sports, it also owns websites like Bleacher Report, NBA.com, PGA.com, NCAA.com, and NBA TV.

DC Entertainment

DC Entertainment is a subdivision of Warner Bros. that deserves its mention only for the sheer amount of material it has under its umbrella. DC Comics, the comic book manufacturer, is under the umbrella, as is DC Films, making movies based on these characters.

Some of the characters have the right to include Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman. Batman is part of the identical world, as a part of Warner Bros..

Warner Bros..
Warner Bros is one of those”big six” film studios and owns some of the very prosperous movie franchises in history.

New Line Cinema
Additionally, it has smaller hits such as Rush Hour, Wedding Crashers, and Gender and the City to its title.

The rest of AT&T
That’s just the significant brands that AT&T obtained — it also includes its collection of household names that it is owned forever. AT&T Wireless is the mobile carrier everyone loves to hate, U-verse is its cable TV offering, DirecTV is a satellite broadcaster it also owns, as well as dozens of regional cable and phone companies

Nitu Jha

