Battle Angel 2: Plot, Cast, And Everything You Need To Know

Alita Battle Angel is an American movie taken from a Japanese manga as well as anime series of the same name. The movie first came out in 2019 is directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron.

PLOT FOR ALITA BATTLE ANGEL 2

The sequel of the movie will give us a more in-depth look into Alita’s life after she loses the love of her life and returns to the mysterious city of Zalem as the leader Nova.

The movie will show more about Alita’s mysterious life. The director and producer have a lot of plans for the sequel. We are unsure if there will be a sequel or not.

CAST FOR ALITA BATTLE ANGEL 2

Here is a list of cast members that will be back for a sequel of Alita Battle Angel.

Rosa Salazar as Alita

Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson

Edward Norton as Nova

Clive Lee

We have no official news about the renewal of the movie as of now. It will take up to a year to write the script alone so we can expect the film to come out anytime in 2022 or 2023.