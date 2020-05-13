Home Hollywood Bad boys 3: cast, plot, reviews and the update on part 4
Bad boys 3: cast, plot, reviews and the update on part 4

By- Nitin Mathur
if you are a regular viewer of series and watch shows regularly then there is no need for the introduction of Bad boy 3 

But for the those of you who want to know about the film and the background, we will give you all the details about the cast, plot, about bad boy 4 and many more details so stay tune

Bad boy 3 is an action-comic directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and the it was written by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig, and Joe Carnahan.

It is a sequel of bad boy 2 which was released in 2003

And coming after almost 13 years, Bad boy 3 was released on 17th January 2020 via Columbia pictures and got a good rating of 6.7 in IMDb.

While bad boy 2 was explosive, testosterone-fuelled sequel eight-years-later

Cast: The movies has some amazing cast and all the old characters are back Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, Thomas Brag, and Joe Pantoliano are the star cast of bad boy 3 

Plot and reviews: Detective Marcus is retired, Mike teams up with him for the one last time to the beat the bad guys from his past, will smith and martin Lawrence was awesome as was in back in 1995, 

All the old characters are back, with some awesome new additions to show how times have moved on. And, the soundtrack If you thought it was good in the first two films, get ready to have your socks blown off by the brilliant atmosphere cooked up in this film. 

is bad boys 4 will gonna happen?

So from some of the good things in this year, one is bad boy 3, now obviously there is no officially signs that claim about bad boys 4 and even the way of marketing says that the part was last however you can be connected with us and wait for the latest update and we will get that for you soon.

Nitin Mathur

Justice League 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know
