Bachelor in Paradise Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

QUICK RECAP

Bachelor in paradise is an American-Mexican reality show. This show is the outcome or a spin-off of the two American reality Tv shows “the Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”. The nominated contestants from the previous shows are taken to a paradise-like destination in Mexico, where the show is shoot. This reality show is hosted by Chris Harrison. It has broadcasted 6 seasons with a total number of 63 seasons so far.

The last season ended in a very unpredictable track, with three engagements in the conclusion. Everyone expected that Katie and Chris might end up breaking up, but to the contrary, in the end, Chris pulled out a ring and proposed Katie. Though nobody saw this coming, it was a great moment for Katie who had tears of joy in her eyes. Replying to his proposal she said, “fell in love with potential that may never come to fruition, but I`m just praying that it does”.

SEASON 7 RELEASE DATE

- Advertisement -

The show premiered on ABC on 4 August 2014 and the sixth season premiered on the 9th of August 2019. The show was renewed for season 7 on 4 August 2019, but due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the show has been postponed which was to be released in August this year, as every season does. It has been declared that the fans cannot expect the next season to be released before 6-7 months i.e, not before 2021.

PLOT FOR SEASON 7

No plot has been discussed or revealed yet by the officials. Well, what fun it might be to know what`s going to happen in the next season? It is a reality show after all. We all know the fans are waiting in anticipation but, all we can say is ‘all good to those who wait.’

CAST

Luckily we are happy to reveal the expected cast for the seventh season, so here they are (females) Alayah Benavidez, Kelsey Weier, Makenna Dorn, Sydney Hightower, and Victoria Paul, (males) Mike Johnson, Jed Wyatt, Blake Horstmann, John Paul Jones and Clay Harbour with our same host Chris Harrison.

TRAILER

No trailer released yet, because it will only cause more anticipation among the fans and viewers. Till the official date is finally announced, you should consider watching the whole show, you’ve got enough of the time. All the seasons and episodes are available on ABC.com or you can just binge-watch it on Amazon Prime.

For further details and official announcements stay tuned.