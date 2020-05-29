Avatar 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is going to be back with a bang very soon. The upcoming American science fiction film is directed, produced, edited, and co-written by James Cameron himself. 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment are producing the movie. It is an upcoming version of the successful Avatar released in 2009.

Avatar 2 release date

The budget of the first sequel of Avatar is set to $1 Billion. This budget will, however, be shared with the second and third sequels of the movie. The movie was first to be released in 2014 following the tremendous success of Avatar in 2009. However, with the announcement of Avatar 3, 4, and 5, the dates for the release of avatar 2 kept pushing further. The movie is expected to be released on December 21, 2021, according to the studios. The dates for other sequels have also been decided.

Avatar 2 Cast

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, CCH Pounder as Moat, Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, Jamie Flatters as Neteyam, Britain Dalton as Loák, and many other well-known artists. The potential titles for the sequels have also been decided. However, the titles are not confirmed yet.

The movie is expected to be a tremendous success as the first Avatar was. However, in an interview, Cameron also stated that if Avatar 2 and 3 don’t make enough money, no avatar 4 and 5 will be produced.

Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates.

Stay safe, stay updated.