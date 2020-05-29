Home Hollywood Avatar 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need...
HollywoodMovies

Avatar 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is going to be back with a bang very soon. The upcoming American science fiction film is directed, produced, edited, and co-written by James Cameron himself. 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment are producing the movie. It is an upcoming version of the successful Avatar released in 2009.

Avatar 2 release date

The budget of the first sequel of Avatar is set to $1 Billion. This budget will, however, be shared with the second and third sequels of the movie. The movie was first to be released in 2014 following the tremendous success of Avatar in 2009. However, with the announcement of Avatar 3, 4, and 5, the dates for the release of avatar 2 kept pushing further. The movie is expected to be released on December 21, 2021, according to the studios. The dates for other sequels have also been decided.

Also Read:   What do you expect from the story of Pirates Of The Caribbean Season 6?
Also Read:   Avatar 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Every Other Detail

Avatar 2 Cast

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, CCH Pounder as Moat, Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, Jamie Flatters as Neteyam, Britain Dalton as Loák, and many other well-known artists. The potential titles for the sequels have also been decided. However, the titles are not confirmed yet.

The movie is expected to be a tremendous success as the first Avatar was. However, in an interview, Cameron also stated that if Avatar 2 and 3 don’t make enough money, no avatar 4 and 5 will be produced.

Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates.

Stay safe, stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Google Maps Update: New Feature That Reinvents Addresses

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
A new Google Maps update for Android will present a brand-new feature that's not available in additional navigation programs. Google Maps users will be able...
Read more

Search Party Season 3 Release Date, Cast & All Update

TV Series Kavin -
Search Party is an American neo-noir black comedy television series. The first season of the series came back on November 21, 2016. Based on...
Read more

The society season 2: Cast, plot, release, and everything you want to know!

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
Good news for everyone!! The Society is releasing another Season. The show is a mystery series. It’s been given by excellent reviews from fans...
Read more

Indiana Jones 5: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

Hollywood Sakshi Gupta -
Harrison Ford is an iconic American actor who has starred in a variety of beloved franchises. Ford'sRecently, been returning to those roles, as Rick...
Read more

Knight fall season 3: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
The show is facing a lot of uncertainties going forward. Critics were harsh with their review of Season 2. It was shunned as “a...
Read more

Designated survivor season 4: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
American chiller show series on the political spine, Designated Survivor, could reach a possible season 4. In any case, Netflix dropped the series, leading...
Read more

Watchmen season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

HBO Aryan Singh -
The superhero drama TV series watchmen were released for the first time in 2019 in America. The series is in continuation of the 1987...
Read more

You Season 3 On Netflix: Possible Release date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Netflix Aryan Singh -
You have been one of the most engaging and addictive series produced for Netflix. The show is famous for twists and turns in its...
Read more

Future Man Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Future man is a comedy web tv series on Hulu. The series has been created by Howard Overan, Kye hunter, and Ariel Shaffir. The...
Read more

Love alarm season 2: netflix is releasing the show soon

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Love alarm is a South Korean teen romance, drama TV series based on Daum webtoon. The series premiered on Netflix for the first time...
Read more
© World Top Trend