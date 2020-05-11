Attack on titans season 4: Our beloved anime series is here

- Advertisement -

The anime series that we all love is coming to an end. One of the most popular anime series, ‘Attack on Titan,’ will end with the broadcasting of season 4 of the show. After tremendous success for season 3, the crew is all set to release season 4 for anime lovers.

Attack on Titan is an anime series in which the protagonist of the show, Eren, with his squad mates is on a mission to erase any trace of titans in the outside world.

Season 4 of the show received confirmation after many rumours roaming in the air regarding the cancellation of the show. According to the sources, the series is already in production in Japan and will be released on time.

Release Date.

As of now, there has been no confirmation of the dates for the release of the show. The production studio for the series, with the studio, is yet to confirm the release dates of the show. The show is expected to be delayed until next year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, this is just an estimate.

We will have to wait for the production house to confirm the dates and put a stop to all the rumours floating around the season 4 of Attack on Titan.

Cast.

Unfortunately for the fans, there is no information regarding the cast of the show. However, we are pretty sure that Eren, Mikasa, and Armin will return in season 4 as well.

Once the production house sheds some light on these rumours, we will get to know all the details regarding the release of the show.

