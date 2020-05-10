“Attack on Titans” Is Back With Season 4. Read All Details About Season 4 Here

- Advertisement -

After the immense success of the previous seasons, the makers of the Japanese based anime series “Attack On Titans” is back with a season 4. This famous anime series is motivated by Japanese manga written by Hajime Isayama named “Strike Titan.” It is developed by Wit Studio and directed by Tetsuro Araki

When will it be releasing?

Season 4 has been confirmed immediately after the airing of the last episode of season 3 on July 1st, 2019. It was told that the fourth and final season of “Attack On Titans” will release on October 2020 on NHK General TV. However, the last release date has not been announced yet by the makers, but, surely, the outbreak of the coronavirus will not affect the release date.

Who will be in season 4 of “Attack on Titans”?

In the upcoming series, we will see Eren Jaegar, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin together.

Plot: What will be new in season 4?

Although a lot of things have not yet been revealed, here’s what you can expect in season 4. The new season will be the continuation of the last season. It is probably the final season, so it is likely to give some suitable ending to the series. In this season, we may observe an epic fight between Eren with the support of Mikasa Ackerman and Armin with the Titans for humankind that the Titans are willing to destroy. The last season showed the collapse of the town, but unlike the previous season in this season, the town will be winning over the Titans. It may also focus on the fight of creatures outside with the wall.

How many episodes are expected in “Attack On Titans” season 4?

The last three seasons of “Attack on Titans” had a surprising number of episodes. The first season had a total of 25 episodes, whereas the second season had 12 episodes, and the third season consisted of 22 episodes. But as season 4 will be the last season of this famous Japanese anime, we can say that there are going to be 30-35 episodes.

Is there “Attack On Titans” season 4 trailers

The trailer has not yet been out, but you can watch the teaser of the upcoming season that had been announced at the end of season 3.