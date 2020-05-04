Home Entertainment 'Attack On Titan' Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All update
EntertainmentTV Series

‘Attack On Titan’ Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All update

By- Alok Chand
Read ahead to be aware of Attack On Titan Season 4’s release date. Additionally, read ahead to know more about the cast and what fans should expect from year 4 of Strike On Titan.

Attack On Titan Season 4

Strike On Titan Collection

Attack On Titan is a Japanese fantasy anime web tv show. Masashi Koizuka is the series’ director, and Yasuko Kobayashi is the writer of the Attack Titan series. Also, the series is based around the globe.

Thus far, the show contains three seasons. Besides, the season published on 7th April 2013. Furthermore, a movie on the series premiered on the 13th. The show is set in a universe where humans live inside towns surrounded by walls that were big to keep the Titans off.

Titans are gigantic humanoids who devour individuals. We see Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert’s experiences. Their lives take an unexpected turn once the enormous Titan breaches the wall of their home town.

We see the team join the Scout Regiment. It is an elite group of soldiers who fight the Titans and keep the city safe. Furthermore, Attack is licensed by Funimation.

Release Date And Cast Of Season 4

The producers have confirmed season 4 of Strike Of Titan. Moreover, the fourth year is scheduled to launch in October 2020. However, the exact date is not published yet. The coronavirus doesn’t influence the release date.

If the conditions are such that releasing the season becomes difficult. The cast of year four stays just like the previous season.

Expected Plot

We don’t know because there is no official trailer. We do expect a lot of dark drama and struggle. Additionally, there will be several surprises that the fans may not have interpreted.

Alok Chand

