“Attack on Titan” Season 4: Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and everything a fan would love to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
“Attack on Titan,” a Japanese fantasy anime television series, is an adaptation of the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. It has impressed both viewers and critics. With its perfect storyline and animations, this series has created a huge fan base.

It revolves around a fantasy world where humans reside in territories bounded by enormous walls. These walls are created to protect the humans from Titans, malicious humanoids who kill and feed on humans for no reason. The story proceeds when the protagonists of the series, i.e., Eren Yeager and his friends, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert, embark on a journey with Scout Regiment to take revenge from Titans by defeating them.

Season 1 of the “Attack on Titan” premiered on Mainichi Broadcasting System on April 7, 2013. Till now, this series has three seasons. Due to this series being popular, it is available on various streaming websites with subtitles. Now, the viewers are looking forward to season 4, and they are pretty much excited about it as season 4 is going to be the final season of this series.

Release date of “Attack on Titan” Season 4

In 2019, it was announced that the series had been renewed for its fourth season and final season. It is expected that the series will debut by October 2020. However, the makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding the exact date of the “Attack on Titan” season 4. It is still unknown whether the outbreak of coronavirus has affected the release date of the final season.

The expected plot of “Attack on Titan” Season 4

Season 4 is likely to continue the story where season 3 ended. The protagonists know that they belong to a race called Subject of Ymir, and the subjects of Ymir have the power of transforming into Titans. Season 3 was all about the showcasing of the history of Paradis Island. Eren knows that their actual foe is Marley. The season 4, being the final season, is expected to mark the demolition of Titans. It is quite likely that Eren and Survey corp will wage war against Marley. Viewers may get to see a thrilling battle between Eren and Zeke. Season 4 will be thrilling than previous scenes as this final season will likely have a final battle against the Titans.

The cast of “Attack on Titan” Season 4

The cast of “Attack on Titan” Season 4 is likely to comprise characters such as Eren Yeager ( voiced by Yûki Kaji in the original version and Bryce Papenbrook in English version), Mikasa Ackermann ( voiced by Yui Ishikawa in the original version and Trina Nishimura in English version), Connie Springer (voiced by Hiro Shimono in the Original version and Clifford Chapin), Armin Alert (Marina Inoue in Original version and Josh Grelle in English version). Other characters from the previous season are also expected.

