Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot Prediction, Cast, Release Date, and Other Information

By- Aparna.S Raj
Attack on Titan Season 4 has become one of the most anticipated anime series after it’s third season received huge praise and success. The next season will be out soon on Netflix, and we have got you covered on all the exciting details!

Plot Prediction –

The fourth season will follow Eren, Mikasa, Arlert, Levi, and Armin, who after moving across the sea, will uncover some new truth. The group will follow the journal of Erin’s father’s, which was discovered by Erin at the ending of the third season.

The fans can also expect the show to jump a little back in the past to reveal the history of The Humans and The Titans since the big fight is about to happen between the two groups.

Cast –

Eren Yeager as the main protagonist of the series who dedicates his life to eradicate the Titans

Mikasa Ackerman as Eren’s childhood friend who was accepted by Erin’s family after her parent’s murder

Reiner Braun as a fellow of the Marleyan military’s Warrior Unit

Armin Arlert as Erin’s another childhood companion who has joined him in the Scouts

Release Date of Attack on Titan –

The show is ready to return during Fall of 2020. Story of Manga has already come to an end, so there’s not a lot to show. Attack on Titan will bid farewell with the fourth season. Fans should gear up to witness the final fight between The Titans and the Humans. This is the last fight so that the fans can expect for the best so far.

The last season of the show is going to be an emotional one for the fans as the journey is about to end. Get ready to experience the thrill!

Aparna.S Raj

