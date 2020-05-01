Home TV Series Attack On Titan Season 4, Here's Everything We Know So Far
Attack On Titan Season 4, Here’s Everything We Know So Far

By- Vikash Kumar
Famous anime show Attack on Titan is returning for season 4, and here is what fans can expect. Based on the manga by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan burst onto the international anime arena in 2013 with an intriguing premise and sadistic, bloody violence, even bringing a crossover crowd with no prior interest. Long delays to season 2 somewhat stopped the momentum Attack on Titan had created for itself. However, a faster turnaround for the recently-concluded season 3 ensured critical reception was at least back to hitting on the string’ common high standards.

Soon after Attack Titan season 3’s completion, it was declared that season 4 has been officially happening but is the last run of episodes, bringing Eren, Mikasa, and Armin’s story to a close. Today, fans wait not-so-patiently to learn what Strike Titan’s swan song has in store for them, and also just how far giant monster carnage that they must look forward to before the show signs off permanently.

Given the show’s popularity, it’s difficult to imagine the Attack on Titan creative staff will want to go out with anything less than a home run final outing. With lots of question marks hanging over Attack on Titan’s 4 season, here’s everything we know up to now.

Attack Titan Season 4 Release Date

After season 3 ended, season 4 was announced last year. However, as for the launch date, nothing was declared regarding that. Fans assumed that season 4 would launch sooner or later in the fall of 2020. But as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19’s pandemic, the launch seems unlikely. The creators will surely move the dates much more. But we expect season 4 is like the season, and it’s worth the wait.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Plot

The team not yet discloses the narrative for season 4. But if the previous seasons are any indication, the story will carry on where it left in season 3. It is assumed that season 4 is the final season, so likely the 3 friends will be given a proper end, which will satisfy the lovers by them.

 

Attack On Titan Season 4: Cast

It is stated that the lead cast members to the series Attack on Titan are also back from season 4.

The cast for the show includes Eren Jaeger that was voiced by Yuki Kaji from the first and Bryce Papenbrook in Misaka Ackermann, the version, and Armin Arlert Marina Inoue/Josh Grelle.

There’s no upgrade been rolled out regarding the new season of Attack on series.

Vikash Kumar
