Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ Game Is Coming On X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia, and PC

By- Kalyan Jee Jha
Following a fascinating live stream in which digital artist Bosslogic gave fans an early look at the placing of the new game, Ubisoft officially announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Thursday using a cinematic preview. Coming two years following Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the most recent entry in the long-running franchise follows Eivor, a Viking warrior is fighting through England, Norway, and outside while constructing a settlement and recruiting clan members.

We have not gotten to see the game in action yet, but it certainly sounds like it will follow in the footsteps of Odyssey and Origins, with a focus on RPG elements and a massive open world to explore. According to the game’s website, you will have the ability to conquer the kingdoms of England and to sail across the North Sea. After all, it wouldn’t be a Viking game if you could not get on a ship and try to take over the whole world.

Although there were significant conflicts in Odyssey, Valhalla seems to be doubling down on the concept, as you will be able to lead a clan” in massive assaults from Saxon armies and fortresses, and expand your influence beyond your settlement’s boundaries.” The show has toyed with compensation building before, but it seems to be among the features of this entry, as you can construct and update structures as well.

Combat will retake centre stage as well, together with sword axes, bows, and protects. In case one axe isn’t enough you’ll also be able to dual wield weapons. If you choose to play with like that, and although you can go charging into every fight, there’ll nonetheless be an emphasis on stealth.

When you want to have a break from beating states, Valhalla will also give you the ability to hunt, fish, play dice and drinking matches, or even participate in flyting, which the website describes as”verbally devastating rivals throughout the craft of this Viking rap battle.” There will be no lack of activities in Valhalla.

Ubisoft has yet to discuss a launch date, but Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available on Xbox Collection X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia, and PC this holiday season. It is one of the first important third party franchises to be confirmed for another generation of consoles, and we’ll likely see more of Valhalla at forthcoming reveal events.

Kalyan Jee Jha

