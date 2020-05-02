‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X this Autumn

- Advertisement -

Following a fascinating live flow in which digital artist Bosslogic gave fans an early look at the setting of the brand new game, Ubisoft officially declared Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Thursday using a cinematic trailer. Coming two years after Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the most recent entry in the long-running franchise follows Eivor, a Viking warrior who was fighting through England, Norway, and beyond while constructing a settlement and recruitment clan members.

We have not gotten to watch the sport in action yet, but it admittedly sounds like it will follow in the footsteps of Odyssey and Origins, with a focus on RPG elements along with a massive open world to explore. According to the site of the game, you will have the ability to sail across the North Sea and conquer England’s kingdoms. After all, it wouldn’t be much of a Viking game if you attempt to take over the world and couldn’t get on a ship.

Though there were big battles in Odyssey, Valhalla seems to be doubling back on the concept, as you’ll be able to direct a clan” in gigantic assaults against Saxon armies and fortresses, and extend your influence far beyond your settlement’s borders.” The series has toyed with settlement construction before, but it seems to be one of the characteristics of the new entrance since you can construct and upgrade structures as well.

Combat will retake center stage as well, together with axes, sword, bows, and protects all access to your warrior. If one shaft isn’t enough, you will also be able to dual wield weapons. And even though you can go charging into every struggle, there’ll nonetheless be an emphasis on stealth if you choose to play like that.

When you want to take a rest from conquering nations, Valhalla will also provide you with the ability to hunt, fish, play dice and drinking games, or even take part in flyting, which the site describes as”verbally devastating rivals throughout the art of this Viking rap conflict.” There’ll be no shortage of activities in Valhalla.

Ubisoft has to discuss a release date, but Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available on Xbox Collection X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia, and PC this holiday season. It’s one of the first major third-party franchises to be supported for the next generation of consoles, and we’ll likely see more of Valhalla at upcoming reveal events.