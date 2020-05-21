Home Hollywood Artemis Fowl Release Date, Cast & Trailer
Artemis Fowl is an American science fantasy adventure film. It was directed by Kenneth Branagh, produced by Kenneth Branagh and Judy Hofflund. The story of the film is based on the 2001 novel of the same name by Eoin Colfer. The novel received a good response from the audience; development has planned to provide visual content of the story. In this article, I’ll discuss the Artemis Fowl Release date, cast, and Trailer

The first announcement of the film came long in 2001; development has been updating the shooting progress in recent times. Many production companies were in talks with developing a script based on the novel. Fans are extremely excited to watch their novel as a film.

When is Artemis Fowl Release Date?

Artemis Fowl will be released on June 12, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. It’s said that there might be a slight delay in the release date of the film. We have to wait to know the exact confirmation about the release date. Fans can enjoy the film through Disney+. As of now, these are the information related to the streaming details and release date. However, we’ll keep you updated once the official announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Artemis Fowl?

Cast details of the film are frequently updated through press releases and social media posts from production. The majority of the cast details are already revealed for the audience. It’s said the development made talks with several cast before settling to start the shooting progress. We’ll provide information about the cast details of Artemis Fowl.

The following are the cast details of Artemis Fowl.

  • Ferdia Shaw as Artemis Fowl II,
  • Lara McDonnell as Holly Short,
  • Josh Gad as Mulch Diggums,
  • Amara Smart as Juliet Butler,
  • Nonso Anozie as Domovoi Butler,
  • Colin Farrell as Artemis Fowl I,
  • Judi Dench as Commander Julius Root,
  • Hong Chau as a fairy.
  • Miranda Raison as Angeline Fowl,
  • Nikesh Patel as Foaly,
  • Joshua McGuire as Briar Cudgeon,
  • Chi-Lin Nim as Trouble Kelp,
  • Jean-Paul Ly as Nguyen
  • Matt Jessup as Budd
  • Michael Abubakar as Burr,
  • Simone Kirby as Mrs. Byrne,
  • Sally Messham as Sky Willow,
  • Bernardo Santos as a Groomsman,
  • Adrian Scarborough as the Goblin Chief,
  • Vincenzo Nicoli as the Goblin Sergeant,
  • Conor MacNeill as the Goblin Lieutenant,
  • Laurence Kinlan as Beachwood Short,
  • Fabio Cicala as Busker Elf,
  • Molly Harris as Chrys.

Artemis Fowl Trailer

