Arrival of Demon Slayer :Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2: Recent updates on release date, plotline , cast and everything you need to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, is one of the most popular anime television series adaptation by Ufotable. It is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, which was written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotóge. This anime television series can be described as a package of perfect animation, thrilling action scenes and a good plot. The first season of this series became so successful that viewers are quite eager for the arrival of its second season. This series also achieved 8.8/10 on IMDb which showcases its popularity.

Release Date of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2

The makers of Demon Slayer have not yet made any announcement regarding the release date of season 2. However, the official twitter account for Demon Slayer revealed that a sequel movie named “Demon Slayer -Mugen Train” will debut on October 16, 2020. The official trailer of the movie is already released. It is speculated that season 2 will be released soon if the movie is hit.

The cast of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2:

The cast members are expected to be same as that of season 1. Some new characters may get added in the second season. The cast members include Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Inosuke Hashibira, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Satoshi Hino as Kyojuro Rengoku, Daisuke Hirakawa as Emmu Akari Kito as Nezuko Kamado.

The plotline of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2

The Season 1 portrays the story of a boy named Tanjiro Kamado who lives with his family and sells charcoal to run his family. Unfortunately, his family is attacked by demons, and the only survivor of this incident is his sister Nezuko. Somehow, she also turns into a demon. So, he embarks on a journey to save his sister and defeat all demons. It is rumoured that the upcoming movie is going to continue the plot left from the last episode of season 1. The second season will probably start from the ending of the movie. The second season can also show more about Kibutsuji’s character.

