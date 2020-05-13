Home TV Series Netflix “Ares” Season 2: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast, episodes and...
TV SeriesNetflix

“Ares” Season 2: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast, episodes and everything you need to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
- Advertisement -

Are you a fan of horror and mysterious films? Then you can go in for “Ares

A Dutch horror drama web television series, “Ares “, is created by Pieter Kuijpers, Iris Otten and Sandar van Meurs. The series premiered on Netflix on January 17, 2020. Season 1 consists of eight episodes and each of the episodes contains a tinge of mystery and fear. Well! this series has received mixed reviews from critics. This series revolves around a first medical student, Rosa Steenwijk, and how her life takes a sharp turn when she joins Secretive student society, Ares. Some viewers find it difficult to comprehend the ending of Season 1, so this may affect the chances of the arrival of season 2 of this series. There is also a probability that season 2 may hit the screen and then the viewers will be able to intricate the whole plot. Let’s see what we knew about Season 2.

Release date of “Ares” Season 2

- Advertisement -

Neither Netflix nor the makers of Ares have made any official announcement regarding the renewal of Ares season 2. However, it is expected season 2 may hit the screen to completely explain the ending of season 1 to viewers. Moreover, since season 1 has been released this year only and the pandemic has also shaken the entire world, season 2 will likely hit the screen in 2021 but not before.

The cast of “Ares” season 2

Considering the ending of “Ares “season 1 the season 2 will likely to have cast consisting of Jade Olieberg as Rosa Steenwijk, Robin Boissevain as Roderick van Hall, Hans Kesting as Maurits Zwanenburg, Janni Goslinga as Joyce Steenwijk and many others. However, we may not be able to see Jacob (Tobias Kersloot) as season 1 portrayed his death.

The expected plot of “Ares” season 2

“Ares ” presents the story of Rosa Steenwijk, a student in Amsterdam. She joins an exclusive student society “Ares” denying the urges of her friend, Jacob of not involving with Ares. She quickly comes to know that Ares is associated with something inauspicious and supernatural. Ares can be considered as a blend of violence, trauma, horror drama, and suspense. At the end of season 1, Rosa is made the president of Ares society. So, even if season 2 hit the screen, it may explain the ending of season 1 and also reveal various secrets of Ares society.

  • Stay with us for more update
Also Read:   Sex Education Season 3 Cast, Release Date, Plot and Other Updates
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Ares Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything A Fan Need To Know??
Simran Jaiswal

Must Read

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 : Release Date, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know.

TV Series Anand mohan -
The supernatural teen drama television series The Vampire Diaries is rocking the phase of Tv shows from 2009 to 2017. According to a book...
Read more

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 : Cast And Plot

TV Series Anand mohan -
Star Trek fans can be delighted to find another action-packed year from Star Trek Discovery. Season 3 of this series was confirmed back in...
Read more

Ozark Season 4 : Plot, Trailer And All Other Updates!!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Ozark, on Netflix, is undoubtedly the most exciting series yet. After the knife-edge finale of season three. Ozark season 4 is sure to explore...
Read more

Here Some Exciting News About ‘WandaVision’.

TV Series Anand mohan -
WandaVision will be the second live-action MCU series to Include Disney Plus, Following The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. According to what we've seen...
Read more

All Latest Update About ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’.

TV Series Anand mohan -
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney Plus is among the Marvel TV shows we're most excited about. It is the first time...
Read more

Lord of the Rings : Release Date, Cast, Filming Location And More Other Details!!!!

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Here is everything you want to learn about Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series, including verified throw, showrunner details, and discharge date. We'll...
Read more

The Boys Season 2 : Air Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer.

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
The barbarous superhero suggests The Boys is reduced back to the next season. Amazon has confirmed the renewal of the show, and it's come...
Read more

The Mandalorian Season 2 : Launch Date, Plot, Cast And Latest Information.

TV Series Anand mohan -
Boba Fett is said to be making his return to the Star Wars franchise, as resources have promised he'll appear in The Mandalorian period...
Read more

“Ares” Season 2: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast, episodes and everything you need to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Are you a fan of horror and mysterious films? Then you can go in for "Ares"
Also Read:   Read all details about “Good Girls” season 3 here
A Dutch horror drama web television series, "Ares ",...
Read more

The Haunting of Bly Manor : Storyline, Release Date And Other Updates!!!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
The Haunting of Bly Manor is an American web Show. This is the second season of the series" The Haunting of Hill House". The...
Read more
© World Top Trend