“Ares” Season 2: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast, episodes and everything you need to know

Are you a fan of horror and mysterious films? Then you can go in for “Ares“

A Dutch horror drama web television series, “Ares “, is created by Pieter Kuijpers, Iris Otten and Sandar van Meurs. The series premiered on Netflix on January 17, 2020. Season 1 consists of eight episodes and each of the episodes contains a tinge of mystery and fear. Well! this series has received mixed reviews from critics. This series revolves around a first medical student, Rosa Steenwijk, and how her life takes a sharp turn when she joins Secretive student society, Ares. Some viewers find it difficult to comprehend the ending of Season 1, so this may affect the chances of the arrival of season 2 of this series. There is also a probability that season 2 may hit the screen and then the viewers will be able to intricate the whole plot. Let’s see what we knew about Season 2.

Release date of “ Ares” Season 2

Neither Netflix nor the makers of Ares have made any official announcement regarding the renewal of Ares season 2. However, it is expected season 2 may hit the screen to completely explain the ending of season 1 to viewers. Moreover, since season 1 has been released this year only and the pandemic has also shaken the entire world, season 2 will likely hit the screen in 2021 but not before.

The cast of “ Ares” season 2

Considering the ending of “Ares “season 1 the season 2 will likely to have cast consisting of Jade Olieberg as Rosa Steenwijk, Robin Boissevain as Roderick van Hall, Hans Kesting as Maurits Zwanenburg, Janni Goslinga as Joyce Steenwijk and many others. However, we may not be able to see Jacob (Tobias Kersloot) as season 1 portrayed his death.

The expected plot of “ Ares” season 2

“Ares ” presents the story of Rosa Steenwijk, a student in Amsterdam. She joins an exclusive student society “Ares” denying the urges of her friend, Jacob of not involving with Ares. She quickly comes to know that Ares is associated with something inauspicious and supernatural. Ares can be considered as a blend of violence, trauma, horror drama, and suspense. At the end of season 1, Rosa is made the president of Ares society. So, even if season 2 hit the screen, it may explain the ending of season 1 and also reveal various secrets of Ares society.

