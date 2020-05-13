Ares Season 1 recap and expectations for the next season

- Advertisement -

The first season of Ares was launched in 17th January 2020, on Netflix. The first season was a tremendous hit with a large number of fans and viewers on Netflix. There’s no doubt that the fans must be waiting for season 2. As for the matter of good news they will be launching 2nd season not earlier than 2021 and the production has already been started since April 2020.

The details about the next season plot has not been provided yet, but, we can expect or rather we can predict what’s coming up next, going up through the last season.

Ares season 1 recap:

It is the story of a secret supernatural society in Amsterdam. The secrets of the society is revealed in an episodic manner along with the heroine Rosa, who is also unaware about what is held inside the society and the secrets it carries, as she joins the society.

In the finale episode all the secrets of the Ares is revealed, along with the past Rosa belongs to. She gets to know that her mother was one of the members of the society.

The twist in the finale episode is that, she is chosen as the president of the society and according to the norms, and traditions she has to sacrifice his best friend Jacob.

We also come across the strange thing called Beal, which turns out to be a pit of black tar. The Beal is the guilt of all the bad deeds done by the members of the Ares society discarded and collected for centuries. Rosa embraces the Beal, and hence, became the thing itself.

Therefore, we can assume that the next season will be about the episodes on what happens to Rosa after she becomes something she never expected to be. She is invested with different and new forces now; all we need to know is how she uses her power.

Cast in season 2:

As no details about the cast has been declared yet, we have to assume that the same cast with Jade Olieberg as Rosa Steenwijk (the protagonist/heroine); Tobias Kersloot as Jacob Wessels; Lisa Smith as Carmen Zwanenbug; Robin Bolseevainas Roderick Van Hall; Freida Barnhard as Fleur Booms; Hans Kesting as Maurits Zwanenburg and Roos Dickmann as Puk, shall return for season2.

Till further news and information, be patient and stay connected.