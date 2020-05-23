Home Hollywood Are you ready for Spider-Verse 2
HollywoodMovies

Are you ready for Spider-Verse 2

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
- Advertisement -

When Sony first announced Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the first animated entry into the big-screen Spidey canon, most fans probably didn’t anticipate an Oscar win.

When is the Spider-Verse 2’s release date?

The strong, well-developed visual sense of Spider-Man. Into the Spider-Verse was a big part of the movie’s success. The sequel is certain to follow suit. Of course, creating a never-before-seen animation style packed to the gills with tiny details was no small feat. It took four years to bring the Oscar-winning hit to the big screen. Surely there will be nearly as long a wait for the second installment.

It’s about to hit theaters on April 8, 2022.

That’s still a pretty long wait, but fans can take solace in the fact that the sequel is not the only Spider-Verse flick in development.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Cast

Shameik Moore will be back as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld will be back as Gwen Stacy. Other casts that might return to voice their roles are Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Mahershala Ali as Uncle Aaron, Kathryn Hahn as Doc Ock, Luna Lauren Velez as the mom of Miles and Brian Tyree Henry as the father of Miles.

Also Read:   Adam Shankman set to direct "Hocus Pocus 2" for Disney Plus
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Jurassic World 3 release date, cast, plot and the latest trailer
Debarshi Bhattacharjee

Must Read

Pizza Hut Is Giving free Championships

Lifestyle Nitu Jha -
    Pizza Hut is giving away half a million free championships to celebrate the graduating class of 2020. To claim your free pizza, then you have...
Read more

Better Call Saul Season 5 Cast Details & Episode Details

Netflix Kavin -
Better Call Saul is an American television crime drama. The fifth season of the series got recently released and received mixed feedback from the...
Read more

The Old Guard Release Date, Cast & Plot Details

Movies Kavin -
The Old Guard is an upcoming American superhero film. The story of the film is based on the comic book of the same name....
Read more

Who Is The Million Dollar Chef? & His Networth

Celebrities Kavin -
Gordon Ramsay is a British chef, restaurateur, writer, and television personality well known for his cooking skill. Many might have known about his kitchens...
Read more

Are you ready for Spider-Verse 2

Hollywood Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
When Sony first announced Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the first animated entry into the big-screen Spidey canon, most fans probably didn't anticipate an Oscar...
Read more

Ozark Season 4: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Netflix Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
Netflix has come up with another original drama. We can't help but binge. Ozark season 3 has recently arrived. We have some thoughts about...
Read more

PS5: Hundred Times Faster Then PS4, Read It

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
If Sony's newest claims are to be believed, the PS5 could process data 100 times faster than its predecessor. That could lead to any...
Read more

The Sony WH-1000XM4: Leaked Features and Big Challenge With Boss

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The Sony WH-1000XM4 is set to triumph the Sony WH-1000XM3 that was somewhat excellent, and a few killers leaked features could create these headphones.
Also Read:   The Conners information that Andrew Yang, candidate, had suspended his effort astonished viewers
As...
Read more

Who Is Diego Maradona? What Is He known For?

Celebrities Kavin -
Diego Maradona is an Argentine football manager and retired professional footballer known for his football athletic skills. He was one of the all-time best...
Read more

Here’s everything about the fifth season of The Last Kingdom

Netflix Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
  The Last Kingdom is based on the Saxon series by Bernard Cornwell. The British historical fiction is about to launch its 5th season after...
Read more
© World Top Trend