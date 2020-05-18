Home Hollywood Aquaman 2: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!
HollywoodMovies

Aquaman 2: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

By- Sakshi Gupta
Season 1 of Aquaman was released in the year 2018, which was a great hit in Hollywood and the world. James Wan directs it to the movie revolves around Arthur Curry, who finds out that he is half human and half Atlantean descent. As Amber Heard is caught in some serious allegations, she obviously won’t be able to feature in the film. After her husband, Johnny Depp accused her of faking claims of domestic violence. So if she is proved guilty, she might end up in prison for three years.

The fans loved the season 1 of Aquaman and hoping for more and more seasons for it. The Aquaman was also seen in the movie justice league, which also gave a great hit. It’s a lock that Jason Momoa will be back in Aqua man 2 as Arthur Curry. Black Manta is coming back as one of the main villains.

Cast: Aquaman 2

The fantastic cast of Aqua man season 1 is going to come back in the new upcoming season. This season will include Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, AKA Aqua man, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Yahya Abdul-Mateen as Black Manta and Dolph Lundgren as Nereus.

The list for the new characters is not yet released but expected to be released soon.

Plot: Aquaman 2

Aqua man left with several threads hanging. It is expected that the plot will revolve around these threads only. Maybe, the sequel will revolve around Dr. Shin’s struggle to find Atlantis. He will discover Aqua man for Manta, who will then take him to Atlantis. Only this much is known to us till now, as told by the makers, and we will keep on updating for the same.

Release: Aquaman 2

The release for Aqua man 2 will be released in 2022, which is 4 years after the release of season 1 of Aquaman. No official trailer has been released yet and expected to release just before the release of the new season.

